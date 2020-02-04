‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Cast Spoilers & Schedule

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. The Below Deck spinoff will include an all-new ship, captain, and crew, as well as one familiar face, so fans have plenty to look forward to during the new season.

According to Bravo, the new spinoff follows the crew of the Parsifal III, a 180-foot-long sailing yacht, as they cruise around Corfu, Greece. Here’s what we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes and cast spoilers for the series premiere:

New Episodes Air Monday Nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo

New episodes of Sailing Yacht will premiere Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Bravo. It’s unclear at this time how many episodes the network has planned for the new series; previous seasons of Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean have featured 17-18 episodes each, so we expect Bravo has a decent Sailing Yacht schedule lined up for viewers.

You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the next few episodes below, courtesy of Bravo and IMDb:

The description for Episode 1, titled “Holy Ship! We’re Sailing!,” reads “Welcome to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where the winds are stronger, the stakes are higher, and the job is tougher than ever. This season, the crew boards Parsifal III, a 180-foot long luxury sailing yacht. The existing crew includes Captain Glenn Shephard and yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, who are joined for the charter season by Chef Adam Glick (Below Deck Mediterranean), Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, and Parker McCown. For the first time ever, Paget and Ciara find themselves working in the same department. And with the boat in total disarray, tensions between the old and new crew begin to simmer as they hustle to get ready for their first charter of the season.” (airs February 3, 2020)

There is no description for Episode 2 just yet, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is released. The second episode airs Monday, February 10 at the same time.

Sailing Yacht Features an All-New Crew & a Returning Chef

The cast of Sailing Yacht includes one familiar face among a sea of new crew members. Chef Adam Glick, who previously starred on two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, will return this season, alongside several new crew mates, deckhands, stews and a new captain. Check out the full list below:

Captain Glenn Shephard: Shephard hails from Montreal, has 20 years of experience under his belt and has spent 10 of those years as the Captain on the Parsifal III. Bravo describes him as a “laid back captain who likes to … empower his crew to take charge.”

Jenna MacGillivray (Chief Stew): MacGillivray, a native of Canada, got started in her yachting career due to her love of traveling. She has been working in the industry since 2004 and worked her way to the title of Chief Stew. She is hardworking, holds her crew to high standards, and doesn’t like to be challenged, according to her Bravo bio.

Madison Stalker (Second Stew): Stalker hails from Detroit, is a graduate of Michigan State University, and spent her childhood figure skating. Bravo compares Stalker to the Energizer Bunny, and calls her “a spastic, sarcastic and hilarious stewardess.”

Georgia Grobler (Third Stew): Grobler was born in South Africa and spent a year teaching in Thailand, where she fell in love with the yachting industry. She was recently the sole stewardess on a 30-meter sailing yacht and describes herself as an extrovert. According to Bravo, she “parties like a rockstar and drinks like a sailor.”

Bryon Hissey (Chief Engineer): Hissey, an Australian native, started his career as an automobile engineer who restored cars. He worked on the Parsifal five years ago and currently makes sure everything is up to par on the yacht while attempting to avoid the party lifestyle of the rest of the crew.

Paget Berry (First Mate): Berry is an Englishman who grew up living on a variety of boats. He introduced his longtime girlfriend Ciara to the yachting industry and the two work on the Parsifal year-round. Berry enjoys surfing, playing the guitar and weightlifting when he is not serving as First Mate on the Parsifal.

Ciara Duggan (Deckhand): Duggan, Berry’s girlfriend, spent most of her childhood and adolescence traveling on her family’s 45-foot sailing catamaran, according to Bravo. Duggan worked extensively as sole stew, chef and first mate, running small yachts before she and Berry boarded the Parsifal, where they now live year-round.

Parker McCown (Deckhand): McCown was born and raised in Maryland, where he immersed himself in sailing culture at a young age. According to Bravo, he was a deckhand on an historic Skipjack built in 1901 for two years, where spent his time mastering his detailing skills and repairing a fleet of historic boats.

Tune in Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Bravo. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

