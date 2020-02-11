Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 1 Episode 2 Live Spoilers

Tonight, on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, the crew of the Parsifal III hosts a wedding on the high seas.

The crew started out in good spirits, serving steak and potatoes and drinking orange juice. Captain Glenn Shephard expressed concerns that his crew was not capable of pulling off the kind of wedding his charter guests expected. No one is organized and no one knows the plan at first, but then they get it together with minimal fuss.

Here’s what happened tonight on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht:

The Cast Plans A Wedding for Charter Guests on The Parsifal III

The bride requested a dress and a hairdresser, so the cast begins to call as many people as they can. The guests also request a Greek night. The crew begins to plan how to get 10 dresses and a hairdresser on a sailing yacht. Meanwhile, the groom comes to the bar and orders three margaritas from Georgia. And a tequila shot. As the cast works on the boat, the groom disappears with all the drinks.

The cast secures a stylist and makeup artist to come to the yacht. Parker the Deckhand and Byron talk about Paget and Ciara, and how they’re in love. It’s an unlikely conversation for two men to have on the deck of a boat. As the soon-to-be bride tries on her wedding outfits and drinks champagne, the groom resurfaces at the bar and begins to slam the drinks.

The cast is pulled away from their tasks when a loud fight erupts between the soon-to-be bride and groom in the bathroom.They were having a disagreement about whether or not the bride should have a shower. Jenna and Madison stand outside the bathroom door and eavesdrop. The bride calls the groom a psychopath.

Captain Glenn takes control and tells the groom that he’s had too much to drink. He isolates the drunk groom and tells the crew to monitor the man. The bride comes out of the shower and Parker asks her if she needs anything. She proceeds onto getting her hair done as if nothing happened. The kitchen prepares a family style Greek buffet. The bride shows up very intoxicated.

Captain Shephard Gets a $20K Tip from the Wedding Charter Guests

A bunch of people dressed in classical Greek garb show up and begin dancing around as the cast wears olive leaf head garlands. Jenna hates everything that is happening. Chef Adam Glick cooks hummus and octopus and serves the guests as a violinist plays. The groom, who seems to have made a recovery, takes videos of the people dancing around. The cast still does not know if anyone is getting married and they retire for the night.

Chef Adam Glick is preparing a gluten free breakfast and the guests are loving the yogurt and granola. As Georgia makes beds, she suddenly belts out “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself” by The White Stripes as if no one is watching. Only someone is. It’s one of the guys who asks her why she’s singing and she explains that she’s a struggling singer-slash-deck-hand trying to make her way in the world.

The charter guests go ashore and the crew changes and begins to strip the beds. Captain Shephard calls the crew inside and tells them they were not exactly on point because the groom got totally inebriated. But then he gives them $2,200 each and says he’s going to them to dinner. The cast has a champagne toast to celebrate their mediocrity.

After dinner, the cast gets into a hot tub and starts to drink rose as someone plays the ukelale and Georgia begins to sing once again. People begin to look uncomfortable with Georgia’s not so easy to ignore vocalizing when Adam suddenly pour rose all over Jenna’s face. Everyone immediately leaves the hot tub and then Adam and Jenna hook up.

