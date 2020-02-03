Is There a ‘Below Deck’ Season 7 Reunion After the Finale?

Below Deck season 7 finale is February 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there will be a reunion. The Below Deck season 7 reunion time has yet to be announced.

The entire cast comes together to hash out their issues, problems and hook ups throughout season 7 on the Below Deck reunion.

Bravo teased the reunion but has yet to announce the time it will air. The reunion will give one last look at Kate and Kevin, their penis cake debacle and their crazy interactions. It will ostracize Abbie further and put her next to Tanner. Kate will get the seat of honor next to the captain and all will be disclosed as the gloves apparently come off.

A reunion airdate has not been announced yet but it has been filmed already, says Hollywood Life.

The Below Deck Reunion Is Intense

The reunion is going to be designed to play to each person’s weaknesses and their insecurities to make for an explosive final look at the entire season, says Bravo.

The entire cast comes together again, Hollywood Life reports. Kate Chastain, Captain Lee Rosbach, Ashton Pienaar, Rhylee Gerber, Kevin Dobson, Simone Mashile, Brian de Saint Pern, Tanner Sterback, and Abbi Murphy reunite and talk about the season with reunion host, Andy Cohen. Everything is on the table and every secret will be brought to light. Following the finale, the newest part of the franchise, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, will premiere at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

In the Bravo Reunion trailer, “Reunion Seating Chart,” the crew is strategically arranged to maximize their interpersonal dynamics and tensions with their on board nemeses. Kate and Kevin are seated across from each other while Abbie is on the far end of the table, stuck next to Tanner.

What Is The Crew Wearing to the Below Deck Reunion?

In the trailer “Reunion Looks Revealed,” the crew and Captain Lee talk about their outfits. Captain Lee says his getup will be “pretty basic.” A blazer with jeans and monogrammed french cuffs. Kate is wearing a long, sequined copper gown that she remarks should be her uniform. She’s going for glamour and she definitely wants to be looked at by everyone on the ship.

Rhylee is wearing a gold sequined wrap dress that is not quite as gold as Kate’s. It looks almost silver. She says, she “want[s] to wow, but also to feel comfortable.” Ashton is wearing an inky blue suit gifted to him by a boutique in Florida. Simone is wearing something she calls “glam but chic, but not trying too hard.” It’s a black cut out dress with a slit up the front. Kevin is just wearing a pink jacket from Italy and some chinos. Courtney is wearing a hot pink short dress and Tanner is going casual classy. Abbi Murphy is going “boho and thrown together.”

The crew is dressing up to dine and to reflect on all of the fights, hook ups, and insanity that transpired during season 7 of Below Deck. Hollywood Life says, Kate and Ashton talk about their strange dynamic, go in depth into the crew drama and Captain Lee offers his opinion when the yachties come back to review their season aboard the Valor.

