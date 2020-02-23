‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Episode 1: What Time & Channel Does BCS Air?

Tonight, the Season 5 premiere of Better Call Saul is airing. Many fans are likely going to want to watch the premiere live, now that it looks like Jimmy is truly turning into Saul. But if you tune in and see The Walking Dead instead, it’s only because The Walking Dead is running a little late tonight, so Better Call Saul is starting just a few minutes later than you might expect. Read on for all the details on what time the premiere airs, what channel to watch, and more.

Tonight’s Episode Premieres at 10:05 PM Eastern

Tonight’s premiere of Better Call Saul airs at 10:05 p.m. Eastern on AMC. It’s running five minutes late because The Walking Dead airs from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10:05. Yes, AMC’s website advertises that Better Call Saul starts at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central tonight on Sunday, February 23, 2020. But the show’s actually starting five minutes later than that.

In the Pacific time zone, according to TV Guide, Better Call Saul premieres at 10:05 p.m. Pacific to 11:21 p.m. Pacific. If you want to watch it at the same time as the rest of the country, which would be 7:05 p.m. Pacific, you’ll have to watch it online rather than on the TV broadcast. Some online services may air it at the 7 time slot instead of the later one.

TV Guide lists the Mountain Time Zone as airing at 11:05 p.m. Mountain for TV broadcasts, but you’ll want to double-check and make sure that’s the case with your cable provider.

Tonight’s episode is called “Magic Man.” The description reads: “Now doing business as Saul Goodman, Jimmy unveils an unorthodox strategy for client development that tests Kim’s tolerance of his new legal persona; Lalo searches for the mysterious Michael, only to discover a problem within his own operation.”

Yes, Saul Goodman is officially here. This is going to be a very interesting new season.

Season 5 Schedule

This section will have minor spoilers in terms of episode titles and descriptions.

Then on Monday, a new episode of Better Call Saul continues with Season 5 Episode 2. This episode airs Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC until 10:05 p.m. Eastern, so it starts an hour earlier than it does on Monday night. It’s called “50% Off” and the description reads: “Jimmy’s promotional stunt has unintended consequences; Nacho takes extreme measures to earn Lalo’s trust.” The episode then airs an encore immediately after.

Next is Season 5 Episode 3, which airs on March 2. It’s called “The Guy for This.”

Then Season 5 Episode 4 airs on March 9 and is called “Namaste.”

Here’s a preview of Season 5.

And here’s another trailer for Season 5.

By the way, if you haven’t seen El Camino yet, you really should. The Breaking Bad movie is available on Netflix and it’s phenomenal. It also just aired on AMC last week.

Here are a few more fun Better Call Saul videos that AMC has recently shared. This one is a commercial.

Here’s another.

Here’s a video featuring Kim.

And a video featuring Gus.

And here’s a recap of Season 4 in case you need to catch up.

