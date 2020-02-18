Billie Eilish Sings James Bond Theme Song “No Time To Die”

Billie Eilish has released “No Time To Die,” the James Bond theme song that accompanies the release of the newest Bond film (April 2020).

“No Time To Die” is another honor for the 18 year old singer from Los Angeles, whose brother Finneas’ produces her tracks in the family home. The orchestral arrangement that accompanies Eilish’s voice in “No Time To Die” is sparse enough to put the central emphasis on her breathy vocals that range from whispering to yelling.

Eon Productions, the company central to the production of 25 Bond films in 60 years, chose Eilish to perform the song. In the past, other Bond theme songs have typically been given to artists including Shirley Manson (Garbage), Madonna, Alicia Keys, Adele and Sam Smith.

Here’s everything we know about Billie Eilish singing “No Time To Die:”

Billie Eilish Is the Youngest Person To Perform A James Bond Theme Song

Eilish performs the latest Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” from the upcoming film of the same name. Written with her brother, Finneas, the song marks Eilish’s first new material since she swept the top honors at the 2020 Grammy Awards and performed at the Oscars, reported NPR.

A James Bond song is about action, danger, drama and life-and-death, especially as the Daniel Craig-era Bond plays up the character’s melancholy. “No Time to Die” delivers the mood with orchestral accompaniment that’s more like Adele’s “Skyfall” than Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall.”

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” Eilish said in a statement reported by CNN. “James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

With the song, Eilish becomes the youngest person in history of James Bond to write and record a theme song for one of the iconic films. “Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought, a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” director Cary Joji Fukunaga said of Eilish and her brother, CNN reported.

Last month, Eilish swept the four biggest prizes at the Grammy Awards, including best new artist, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year, becoming the youngest solo performer to ever do so. She also took home best pop vocal album, for a total of five Grammys.

“No Time To Die” Is Positioned To Be A Chart-Topper

Eilish is positioned to top the singles charts with “No Time To Die” (Interscope), the theme to the upcoming Bond film of the same name. Billboard reports if “No Time to Die” holds its position on the weekly U.K. chart, the Californian teen will be the second artist in history to lead the survey with a Bond theme, after Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on The Wall” in 2015.

“No Time to Die” tops the Official Chart First Look Top 20, which captures sales and streaming data from the past weekend, with reigning chart-champion The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (Republic Records), coming in at No. 2, says Billboard. According to the Official Charts Company, Sam Smith’s “To Die For” (Capitol) is the next highest debut on the First Look list, starting at No. 20 after 48 hours.

Last April, Eilish became the youngest female artist in U.K. chart history (age 17) to hit No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? reached the summit. She has not reached No. 1 with any of her previous singles. Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy” peaked in the U.K. at No. 2.

“No Time To Die,” the new Bond film, will be released April 2 in the U.K. and April 10 in the United States.

