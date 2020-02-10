For How Long Were Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Married?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married for three years.

They were together for six years. Brad has notoriously only dated Hollywood’s A-List actresses who have included Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six children.

At the SAG Awards, people whispered about his embrace with Jennifer Aniston and how he was seen watching her acceptance speech on a monitor.

In 2019, Pitt spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his romantic exploits and Ellen mentioned that she also dated one of his ex girlfriends.

Here’s what we know about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston:

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Were Married 16 Years Ago

Pitt started dating Jennifer Aniston in 1998 and married her in 2001. They divorced in 2004. Their agents set them up on a blind date.

“I will say this about Jen: She’s fantastic, she’s complicated, she’s wise, she’s fair, she has great empathy for others… and she’s just so cool,” he told Rolling Stone.

Their wedding cost more than $1 million and was held in Malabu. They were married on an estate with $20,000 worth of fireworks. Guests included Salma Hayek, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Courteney Cox who signed confidentiality agreements.

Pitt got together with Angelina Jolie in 2004. His divorce from Aniston sparked controversy among his fans.

“It became very clear to me that I was so intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think my marriage [to Aniston] had something to do with it: trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t,” he said.

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Had a Viral Moment at the 2020 SAG Awards

Rob LaTour, a red carpet photographer, told Insider that camera people were ready and waiting to take Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s viral backstage reunion at the 2020 SAG awards. LaTour said while he didn’t snap the picture himself, he did chat with one of the two photographers who did.

“I was in there and I was talking to one of the other photographers and he goes, ‘Oh you know the shot of the night?’ and I went, ‘No, what’s the shot of the night?'” LaTour said.

LaTour said the photographer was instructed by the magazine he was working for to take a picture of the former 2000’s couple, Pitt and Aniston, reconnecting. After photographing Aniston and her SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, LaTour said two cameramen tentatively waited for Pitt’s appearance.

“Brad came in and Jennifer was already there because we already photographed her. And Brad came in and at that point, it was kinda interesting because he started skulking,” LaTour continued.

Pitt’s loitering gave ample time for photographers to fully prepare for the moment in the hallway, with “one on one side and the one on the other side,” LaTour said. Once Pitt and Aniston caught sight of one another, LaTour said the men “started moving in very quickly,” to capture the moment.

Pitt took Aniston’s hand and smiled and as she turned to leave, he slowly let go of her wrist. “And they just went for the one shot, the shot with Brad’s face as opposed to Jennifer’s face,” LaTour said of the published photos.

