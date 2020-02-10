WATCH: Brad Pitt Shouts out His Kids in Oscars Acceptance Speech

Brad Pitt was the frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor category going into the Academy Awards ceremony. He took home his first Oscar for acting on Sunday, Feb 9, 2020, for his performance in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

Pitt swept the category in all 2020 award shows leading up to the Academy Awards. Though it is his first Oscar in an acting category, it is not his first Oscar overall. He won an award in 2014 for producing 12 Years a Slave, which won Best Picture that year.

Pitt has been wooing viewers the entire award season. In his acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Pitt managed to throw in jokes about his Tinder profile, his status as an ex-husband, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino’s alleged foot fetish.

The nominees for the category were Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt.

Pitt Thanked His Children & Teared Up

Pitt’s name was called as the winner of the award. He stood up, giving Leonardo DiCaprio a hug before taking the stage. He started the speech by thanking people in the room. The actor continued on, saying he only had 45 seconds to deliver his speech.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here,” he said. “Which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

The joke was in reference to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The camera panned to Tarantino, who was laughing. Pitt said the award was for Tarantino.

“Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man,” he said. “The view’s fantastic.”

Pitt went on to thank the entire crew, including the stunt coordinators and crew. During his red carpet interview before the show, he said he doesn’t do any of his own stunts, but he loves stunt actors and will always be there to cheer them on.

He ended his speech after tearing up, saying “Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth? This is for my kids, they color everything I do. I adore you!”

Pitt has hardly ever thanked his children in speeches in the past, making this a historic moment for the actor for more than one reason.

This Was Pitt’s First Acting Oscar

While Brad Pitt has been acting in Hollywood for many years, he has never received an individual Academy Award for his acting performance.

Throughout the award season, Pitt has delivered memorable speeches but had made himself known for his funny, lighthearted moments. In his SAG acceptance speech, he said he would “add this to my Tinder profile,” speaking of the award. At the British Academy Film Awards, Pitt had Margot Robbie accept the award and read a speech on his behalf. In the speech, he joked “Hey Britain, heard you just became single. Welcome to the club.”

His Academy Awards speech was decidedly different.

