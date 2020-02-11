Brianna Jaramillo Has a New Boyfriend on ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’

Briana Jaramillo brings her boyfriend Jaden to the beach for a family celebration for Braeson’s birthday tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Her mother and her sister don’t want Jaden to come to the beach because they want to spend time without him. Since Brianna and Jaden made their relationship official, Jaden has unofficially moved into Brianna’s family’s house. This is causing friction between Brianna, her mother and her sister.

Brianna has had three other boyfriends in the time she’s been in Portland, all of whom have unofficially lived in Brianna’s family’s house.

Here’s what we know about Brianna Jaramillo, her family and her boyfriend, Jaden:

When Did Briana Jaramillo Meet Jaden?

Briana met Jaden on Tinder, when Jaden was living in Texas. Eventually, he arrives in Portland and they meet to go on a date. Brianna and Jaden (who is trans) sit on a picnic table and talk. Jaden moved to Portland because weed is legal, he said. Brianna is not impressed with that answer. Then Jaden told Brianna that he wanted to work at the weed dispensary. While Brianna was initially concerned about Jaden and the weed, she went out with him a few more times and in the February 4 episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Jaden and Brianna made it official. They’re now a couple.

Since they officially announced their relationship two to three weeks ago, Jaden hasn’t left Brianna’s house, claims Jessica, Brianna’s mother. She doesn’t think that Jaden should accompany them to the beach.

“I thought we were going to get some good family time together without him. We haven’t had that at all,” her mother said. A fight breaks out between Brianna, her mother and her sister. Her sister says, “This is the third boyfriend you’ve had living here.” Brianna responds by saying, “I’m his mom. I can have whoever I want there.”

Who Else Has Brianna Dated?

While Braeson’s biological father was not revealed by MTV, at the time the biological father episode was filming, Brianna was dating Danae Hudson, who is trans. The two were in an on-and-off relationship for three years. Danae relied on Brianna for emotional support after he got top surgery and had to deal with the emotional aftermath.

Brianna moved to Portland as her relationship with Danae ended. Once she arrived in Portland, she began to see Robert Reems. She introduced the 20 year old to Braeson shortly after meeting him. Reems posted pictures of Braeson on his Instagram feed and was a source of emotional and financial support to Brianna. He also spent a lot of time babysitting the two year old.

She dropped Reems abruptly and stopped talking to him. Then she met Jaden on Tinder. During their date when Jaden asked Brianna to be his girlfriend, they were eating at a restaurant. Jaden asks her to be his girlfriend and Brianna agrees. Then she says, “I’m going to get this boxed up.” She was referring to her leftovers. Jaden handed her a bouquet of multi-colored flowers, which Brianna set aside before saying, “let’s go home, new boyfriend.”

