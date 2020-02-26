Bride & Prejudice Season 2 Premiere Date, Time & Cast Spoilers

Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love airs Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The second season of the hit reality series, which recently switched from FYI to Lifetime, follows three couples as they deal with pushback from loved ones who don’t support their “forbidden” relationships.

Season 2 features three couples – Willi and Cameron, Blair and Chris, and Kiandria and Kareem – as they work closely with Married at First Sight‘s relationship expert Pastor Calvin Roberson to overcome differences in religion, race and age, while also attempting to repair their damaged relationships and uncover the real reason their friends and family are against their love.

The Lifetime synopsis of the series reads, “Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love is a social experiment following three couples who want to get married, but whose families disapprove of their relationships. Relationship Expert Calvin Roberson will lead the couples and their families through an intensive 4-week process to directly confront their issues. If their problems cannot be overcome, the couples will have to choose to get married without the approval of their families or go their separate ways.”

Here’s what you need to know about Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Air Wednesday Nights at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime

Bride and Prejudice airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST following new episodes of Married at First Sight. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of Lifetime:

SEASON 2.1, WILL YOU MARRY ME: “Three star-crossed couples are ready and waiting to get married, but unfortunately, all face opposition from their families. Over the next four weeks, the couples will work with a relationship expert to help find common ground with their parents who have been dead-set against their unions from the start. By the end of this social experiment, if they cannot get their families’ approval, each couple will have to decide whether to get married, or fulfill their parents’ wishes, and break up.” (airs February 26, 2020)

SEASON 2.2, PARENTS JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND: “The couples confront their skeptical parents and shock them with plans to get married in a matter of week. Relationship expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson, meets the couples’ parents for the first time and hears their concerns about their child’s choice of partner, resulting in verbal fireworks and hurt feelings.” (airs March 4, 2020)

There will be 10 episodes of Season 2, according to The Ashleys Reality Roundup. The rest of the episodes have no descriptions at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as the full schedule becomes available.

The Couples Deal With Issues of Racial & Religious Discrimination This Season

The social experiment, which takes place over a four-week period, follows three Atlanta couples as they deal with their disapproving families and attempt to figure out if they’re right for each other before they tie the knot. Meanwhile, Pastor Cal will also be working to uncover the deep-seated relationship issues between each of the couples, while also working closely with their families to “unearth the sources of their objections and perceived prejudice to help them find acceptance and support,” according to the Lifetime press release.

Blair and Chris will be dealing with issues of racial discrimination from Blair’s mother, who doesn’t want her daughter marrying a man with “communist” Asian roots. Kiandria and Kareem have a 4-year age gap which has put a deep strain on their relationship, while Willi and Cameron come from different religious backgrounds – Willi is Jewish and Cameron is Christian – and are facing religious discrimination from their respective families.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love on Lifetime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

