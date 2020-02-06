Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 6 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. Fans will get two all-new, back-to-back episodes to kick off the new season, and new episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursday nights following the premiere.

Most of the cast regulars will be returning this season, including Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Andre Braugher (Ray Holt), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), and Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle). Dirk Blocker (Michael Hitchcock), and Joel McKinnon Miller (Norm Scully) will also be returning.

Chelsea Perreti, who played Gina Linetti in the first six seasons of the show, confirmed on Twitter that she will not be returning this season, “unless they do a flashback.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes and the schedule for the new season:

Season 7 Will Be the Shortest Season Yet, With 13 Episodes

New episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air weekly on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST. According to Newsweek, the latest season will be the shortest in the show’s history, with just 13 episodes set to air, compared to the 23 episodes the show had during its run on Fox. The sitcom had 18 episodes on NBC last year. However, as Deadline previously noted, NBC also commissioned Season 6 for 13 episodes before adding an extra five, so Season 7 might end up being longer than originally planned.

You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of NBC and IMDb:

EPISODE 7.1, MANHUNTER: “Jake leads a manhunt after an assassination attempt on a city councilor; Holt adjusts to his new position as a uniformed officer.” (February 6, 2020)

EPISODE 7.2, CAPTAIN KIM: “The new captain of the Nine-Nine invites the squad over to her house for a dinner party.” (February 6, 2020)

EPISODE 7.3, PIMENTO: “Adrian Pimento asks Jake and Charles for help claiming someone is trying to kill him; the rest of the squad is forced to endure a workplace conflict seminar.” (February 13, 2020)

EPISODE 7.4, THE JIMMY JAB GAMES II: “Jake and the squad get competitive in the second Jimmy Jab Games.” (February 20, 2020)

NBC Was Thrilled to Give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a ‘Second Life’

NBC’s official description for Brooklyn Nine-Nine reads, “The hilarious heroics of New York’s funniest police precinct continue for a new season, with a brand-new home: NBC. SNL alum Andy Samberg and Emmy winner Andre Braugher lead this diverse, critically acclaimed ensemble that solves crimes like only they can – with tons of humor and the heart to match. Winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series and from Executive Producers Michael Schur and Dan Goor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has captured the hearts of millions, and NBC is proud to be a part of the story.”

Following NBC’s renewal of the series after Fox canceled the show, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC, told Den of Geek that they were thrilled to give the series a “second life.”

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” Katz and Pakosta noted, according to the publication. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Tune in Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST on NBC to catch new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

