Who Are Ben & Stephanie Woodcock aka Ben & Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé?

Robert’s son Bryson‘s grandparents, Stephanie and Ben Woodcock, are featured on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 “Couples Tell All” finale. Stephanie is a fairly well-known adult film actress who goes by the stage name Diamond Foxxx, and her husband has also featured in a few X-rated films in his day. Neither of the porn actors get along with Robert’s wife Anny.

Promos for tonight’s finale episode shows another confrontation unfolding between Robert and Anny and Bryson’s grandparents before Ben gets angry and turns off the camera. So who are Stephanie and Ben Woodcock, and why do they have so many issues with their grandson’s new stepmother? Here’s what we know:

Ben & Stephanie Got Into Porn In Order to Earn Money to Invest in Real Estate

According to HuffPost, Ben and Stephanie met in 1999 while Ben was managing an Albertson’s grocery store. The two fell in love and had dreams of breaking into the real estate industry, but needed some extra money to start their own business. So, according to Distractify, Ben encouraged Stephanie to try her hand at porn.

“We moved to Florida and I was about 31 when I entered porn,” Stephanie said in an interview with Adult DVD Talk, according to Distractify. “We got into the business because I needed money to invest in real estate. The real estate market was booming. I needed about $8,000 to put down on a house and it might as well have been $8 million because I didn’t have it.” According to a 2011 Hustler magazine article, Stephanie was hesitant at first, but she quickly realized that she enjoyed life as an adult film actress and decided to turn it into a career. She told Hustler that she had found her “calling,” and she has remained in the industry since. HuffPost reports that Ben also occasionally works in the porn industry alongside his wife, although it’s unclear if he is features in any films himself or if he works behind the camera. Although Ben and Stephanie have now been together for over 20 years, the two have definitely had their ups and downs. Ben was arrested for domestic battery back in 2016 after Stephanie was found crying at a local Walgreens store with blood on her face. According to court records obtained by Starcasm, police arrested Ben at their home after he and Stephanie’s daughter (Bryson’s mother) were accused of “grabbing” Stephanie during a drunken argument. You can read more about his charges here.

Stephanie Goes By ‘Diamond Foxxx’ & Has Featured in More Than 150 Films

Stephanie goes by the moniker Diamond Foxxx when she isn’t spending her time being a grandmother to Bryson. According to Soap Dirt, she has more than 150 adult film credits stretching back to 2004 and she still works today.

Stephanie has been nominated for four different Adult Video News awards, one of which earned her a win, according to AVN. Over the last several years she’s worked for many of the industry’s biggest companies, including Digital Playground, Wicked, Adam & Eve, Vivid, Brazzers, Bang Bros, Jules Jordan and Nectar, AVN reports.

Another article by AVN notes that Stephanie has worked alongside the likes of Monique Alexander, Zoe Britton, Phoenix Marie and James Deen, all notable adult film stars. She has also directed her own feature film, centered around the character Annie Dickado; she helped write the script, design the costumes and sets, and starred in several of the scenes herself, according to AVN.

Ben & Stephanie Don’t Like Anny & Tried to Buy Her a Ticket Back to the Dominican Republic

Stephanie and Anny got off on the wrong foot almost immediately after Robert introduced the two earlier in the season. Stephanie was asking Anny some very personal questions about her birth control and sex life with Robert, and Anny didn’t like the fact that Stephanie was a porn star. You can check out that clip above.

Their feud escalated further later in the season when Ben and Stephanie offered to buy Anny a ticket back to the Dominican Republic. Although they claim they were trying to give her an “out” if she decided she wanted to leave Robert, the reality stars were obviously angry and felt disrespected by the offer.

“Why don’t I write you a check and buy you a plate ticket back to the Dominican Republic,” Stephanie tells Anny while the four are out to dinner in Florida. Stephanie tells the cameras during a confessional that she wanted to give Anny a “legit out if she was miserable and didn’t want to be here,” but Anny and Robert didn’t feel like the gesture was very kind.

“I don’t need you buy me a f–king ticket,” Anny tells Stephanie, who has her checkbook out and asks Anny’s price. She offers Anny 15 thousand dollars, while Anny adds, “It’s not your business what I’m doing here. You don’t have to buy me that s–t.” She then proceeds to refer to Stephanie and Ben as “Donald Trump” and the two get up and leave.

There is obviously some tension between Robert, Anny and Bryson’s grandparents, and we expect their issues will be unpacked further during tonight’s Season 7 finale. Promos show the four arguing through a screen over how often Stephanie and Ben get to see Bryson, so fans definitely have some drama to look forward to tonight.

