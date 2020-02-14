Buca di Beppo Has a Heart-Shaped Lasagna for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a great Valentine’s Day outing today, consider Buca di Beppo. They’re offering a heart-shaped lasagna that could be absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day this year.

Buca di Beppo Has a Valentine’s Feast on Special Today

If you make Buca di Beppo your Valentine’s destination today, then you’re in for a real treat. For just $54.99, you can get a Lasagna Lovefeast for Two. And if you can’t make it today, the special is still ongoing through tomorrow. You can make your reservation for the feast at this link.

The Valentine’s Feast includes a heart-shaped lasagna for two, a Buca Small Garlic Bread, a Buca Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salada, and a mini chocolate chip cannoli for dessert.

Here’s a picture of what that lasagna looked like, shared in 2017.

And it still looks just as delicious today.

Buca restaurants open starting at 11 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, so you can enjoy the special at lunch or dinner, depending on when is best for you.

This isn’t the only Valentine’s special. If you order Buca To Go on Valentine’s, you’ll get a FREE heart-shaped pizza with the purchase of any To Go item, Buca notes here. It’s not valid with any other offers or discounts and is only good on February 14, 2020. You can get one heart-shaped pizza per order, and this offer excludes dine-in, banquet, group menus, or catering. Valid while supplies last at participating locations.

Here’s a look at that heart-shaped pizza.

And here’s another look at that amazing heart-shaped lasagna.

If neither of these is really your thing, Buca offers other options that aren’t holiday-themed. You can get a Buca Family Feast any day. For $45, you can get garlic bread, a large salad, and choose from a Buca Large, Spaghetti Marinara, Fettuccine Alfredo, Penne alla Vodka, or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. Or for $55 you can get an Entree Feast for a family of 5, which includes large garlic bread, large salad, and a Buca Large Spaghetti with meatballs, or spicy chicken rigatoni, chicken parmigiana, or chicken limone.

On Sundays you can get a Classic Italian Sunday Dinner with salad, garlic bread, rigatoni marinara, and meatballs and sausage (dine-in only.) On Mondays, you can get 50% off dine-in spaghetti with meatballs and meatball subs. And on your birthday you can get a free dessert.

In case you don’t believe the heart-shaped lasagna is as amazing in real life as it looks in the ads, here are some photos shared by people over the years who tried it.

Heart shaped lasagna w my mama

Belated vday d8 @ buca pic.twitter.com/6Zt4PM0LQN — smonky (@JavierAlexandur) February 16, 2015

#ShareYourAmore, just as the new 2018 @MissUniverse, @catrionaelisa!♥

Thanks for stopping by Buca in #NYC! Reserve a table on 2/14 to order this heart shaped lasagna! If you can't make it in, order to go for the free heart shaped pizza 🍕♥#ValentinesDay #BeMine #Valentine pic.twitter.com/XDvSR38VMD — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) February 6, 2019

And here is a photo shared on Instagram of the lasagna from a few years back.

And other people talk about how much they like it.

Buca di Beppo valentines weekend special, heart shaped lasagna, salad, garlic bread and canolis. Think I can do it on my own? I do lol — Lord Harj, King of the Apes (@TheRealHarjotB) February 10, 2016

Followed by a heart shaped lasagna at Buca di peppo 😍😍 #ShareTheLove pic.twitter.com/MMYS6ZnSgh — momma (@YoVrooo) February 15, 2015

you dont know how hype i am to spend vday with my pals and my boyfriend eating heart shaped lasagna at buca di beppo — pauline (@peachypauline) February 14, 2018

I can't wait to get my heart shaped lasagna from Buca di Beppo 😍😍😍😋😋😋 — Dreina 🦋 (@DreinaGonzales) February 14, 2017

As you can see, people really love that heart-shaped lasagna. It looks delicious.

READ NEXT: How To Watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Online on CBS All Access