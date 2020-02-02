WATCH: Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial Featuring Post Malone

Anheuser-Busch released two different commercials for the Super Bowl this year, both promoting their new line of Bud Light Seltzers, and both featuring Grammy-Nominated musician Post Malone, who is a fan of Bud Light beer. The company asked fans to choose which commercial they liked the best by retweeting with the hashtags #POSTYSTORE or #POSTYBAR on Twitter.

“Two Super Bowl ads. Only one can win. It’s #POSTYSTORE vs #POSTYBAR. RT your favorite to help us decide,” the Bud Light Twitter page posted on January 29.

Both ads are posted on Bud Light’s YouTube and Twitter pages, but only one will air during the Super Bowl. You can check out both commercials below (note: Heavy will update this post with the winner as soon as the ad airs on Sunday):

One Ad Features Post Malone in a Convenience Store Trying to Decide Between Bud Light Beers or Seltzers

One of the ads, which can be viewed above, features Post Malone entering a convenience store and trying to figure out which to buy – regular Bud Light beers, or the new Bud Light Seltzers. During the ad, viewers get a chance to see inside Post Malone’s brain, which is being operated by a group of mini, tattooed people.

The control room operators start questioning whether or not Post should buy the seltzers and has him taste the drink. In one part of Post’s body, his “taste buds,” which is a group of people wearing goggles and red jerseys, starts screaming their approval while the seltzer rains down on them.

“Tastes great. No Bud Light, just hard seltzer with a hint of fruit flavor,” one control woman reads back to the brain operators. Another adds, “light and refreshing, it says light and refreshing!”

The two main brain operators start arguing over whether or not Post should buy the seltzers instead of the beer, and as they argue, Post suddenly loses control of his arms and legs and starts bashing into shelves in the convenience store. They eventually settle on both Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers because Post is “incredibly rich” and can afford both. The ad ends with Post Malone comically tiptoeing his way through the mess he made in the store while carrying both cases and asking innocently, “you got any pretzels?”

The Other Ad Features Post Malone in a Bar While Pondering How Much He Likes the New Flavored Seltzer

The second commercial features another battle between the brain control operators, but this time Post is in a bar. When the bartender hands him a mango-flavored Bud Light Seltzer, the operators go crazy trying to figure out if he likes the drink or not.

“Mango? Have we tried that before?” the same tattooed operators ask, as they view the drink through Post’s eyes. As Post Malone’s memory bank, taste buds, stomach and nose operators all check in with positive remarks about how delicious the drink tastes and how low in calories it is, the brain operators end up making Post smile like a maniac and talk to his (very lonely) spleen, adding an extra bit of comedy to the ad.

So why did Bud Light branch into hard seltzers in the first place? According to Bud Light’s marketing vice-president Andy Goeler, the company wanted to give Bud Light fans a “quality” seltzer in a market that is flooded with other similar products.

“Many people may have never tried a hard seltzer, so by placing the Bud Light name on it, it brings with it the quality credentials of our beer,” Goeler said, according to Market Watch.

Both Ads Are Popular & Many Fans Have Been Voting for #POSTYBOTH

Two Super Bowl ads. Only one can win. It’s #POSTYSTORE vs #POSTYBAR. RT your favorite to help us decide @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/vsMdgv6ajf — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) January 29, 2020

So far, both ads appear to be incredibly popular, with many Twitter users encouraging the company to air both commercials during the Super Bowl. #POSTYBOTH filled the comments of the Twitter promotion, although #POSTYSTORE got some great feedback due to Post’s hilarious remark at the end of the commercial when he asked for pretzels.

HEINZ wrote in the comments, “Pro tip: air them both at once,” to which Bud Light responded, “that’d be too much sauce.” Another user wrote, “How about #POSTYBARSTORE,” while another added a meme, “Is it too much to ask for both?”

As noted above, Heavy will update this post with the ad that ends up airing during the Super Bowl once it is live. In the meantime, enjoy the clips above, and check out this this author's profile for all of your TV coverage and Super Bowl entertainment news. Also, don't forget to vote on your favorite Post Malone Bud Light Seltzer ad below!