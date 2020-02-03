Casper Smart, JLo’s Ex-Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Casper Smart and Jennifer Lopez, who performed at halftime during the 2020 Super Bowl, used to be one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. They dated for nearly five years where they had an on-again, off-again relationship. Lopez is now engaged to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

At first, Smart and Lopez tried to keep their relationship a secret—there was an18-year age difference after all. According to Smart, the two met on the set of one of her videos. Their attraction was just flirting in the beginning, but it soon grew into something more when they realized there was a connection. Before he knew it, they were spending nearly every day with one another and Smart was escorting J-Lo on red carpets. They were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples in the first half of the 2010s, but it wasn’t meant to last. They broke up after dating for nearly five years.

Lopez has moved on with A-Rod, performed in the Super Bowl and starred in the 2019 Golden Globe-nominated hit Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Julia Stiles. Likewise, Smart has also moved on. He went on to have several appearances in films, is a judge on Univision’s Mira Quién Baila (an American Spanish-language reality show) and has transformed his body, becoming more toned and showing off his results on Instagram. He recently teased that fatherhood might be in his future.

Their Age Difference Was The Cause of the Split

Even though they ended things on good terms, their relationship didn’t survive because of their nearly 20-year age difference. When they started dating in the early 2010s, JLo was in her forties and Smart was in his twenties. He now realizes he was “ignorant and stupid” while they were together, but in the beginning, things were great.

“I was single, she was single. It started out as flirting, then became more than flirting. There was a connection. Neither of us thought it would be more than a fun time and suddenly we were spending time together, we enjoyed each other’s company, there was chemistry,” he said during an interview with Univision. “I was very young, I was 23 or 24, she was 18 years older, so she was about 42 years old with two kids. But at the moment, everything just clicked. We spent every day together for a year.”

He even thought about proposing. “I consider marriage with every girl I know, I’m a romantic,” he said.

Smart Has Transformed His Body

In 2017, Smart made it his mission to become more toned. He updated his fans about his progress, sharing pictures to Instagram. “Coming into 2017 motivated,” he wrote at the time. “Have been really working hard to change my body into something else and be really strong and physically healthy. Stay on this motivating journey with me, I have some pretty cool things in store!!” he teased in October 2017.

He later showed a picture of his transformation, explaining to his followers how he changed his diet and gym routine. “LEFT picture was late June, RIGHT picture was last night. No matter what space or stage you are in your life you can always make time for health because without it things will only get worse in your life,” he wrote. “I really started training more serious in the past cpl [sic] months.”

Smart wanted to motivate his followers. “Everyone has there own goals. I’m not where I want to be yet but I’m on my way,” the dancer wrote. “It’s not easy, and most days I have to drag myself to the gym and just do it! Motivate yourself!!!! And if that doesn’t work I’ll motivate you!!”

He Has Baby Fever

Smart doesn’t have any children, but that’s apparently something he wants to change. The dancer teased that he was “taking applications” to be a father after posing for a picture with his niece.

“I’m ready for 1! Taking applications,” he wrote in August. “Peeps Got her dose of Uncle time for her first birthday.”

He has talked about having children of his own several times on social media. “What’s better than 1 baby in your hands? TWO!! #happyuncle #babyfever,” he wrote in July. “I should probably get started soon right?” When his niece was first born, he wrote, “Got to meet my new niece yesterday and if you can’t tell…. I’m in LOVE! I’m starting to have baby fever.”

Smart Helped Lopez Get Over Her Divorce From Marc Anthony

While they might have seemed like an odd match to some, Lopez publicly gushed over Smart to the media. She confessed that the young dancer helped her get past her “devastating” divorce from Anthony, whom she shares twins Emme and Max.

“I just got out of a big, heavy, devastating thing, and he’s helped me heal,” she told People in 2013. “He’s been there for me.”

She continued: “I ask him, ‘Why don’t you go find a young girlfriend and get out of here? What do you want with me?’ And you think, ‘How long is this gonna be?’ You think, ‘Okay, in 10 years I’m going to be like this and you’re going to be like that’ and men at that age are I think all different things. The truth is we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re loving this moment right now. We make each other happy.”

He Is Seemingly Single

Unless Smart is trying to keep a current relationship secret, he is single. He hasn’t posted any pictures to Instagram that would indicate he’s with someone.

In March, TMZ posted pictures that showed him with a model, who goes by the name Coca, in Miami. They were caught kissing and enjoying a day at the beach together. The photos were taken shortly after JLo and A-Rod announced their engagement.

Smart hasn’t addressed any rumors about his relationship status.

