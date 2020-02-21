CeeLo Green & Shani James on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

CeeLo Green and his fiancee Shani James appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

The couple agreed to join the cast of the show so they could resolve issues from the past as well as address the problems they’ve been having involving communication and disrespect. In recent episodes, Green has confronted James, who has been engaged to Green for five years and his significant other for eight years (at the time the show was taped), she explained in the first episode.

On the last episode, that aired on February 13, 2020, Green and James spoke to each other about their issues in hopes that they could learn to understand what they were trying to tell each other.

Here’s how CeeLo Green and his fiancee Shani James sorted out their issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition:

CeeLo Green & Shani James Have Communication & Disrespect Issues

In the February 13 episode preview, James and Green confronted each other last week to try to sort out their issues. James told Green that she wished he would stop using “lyrics” to talk to her, and speak to her as if he was simply having a conversation with another person. He replied, “I love you more than I love myself. I wish I could revel in the perception of myself. Or the way that I’ve been received through music. You know what I’m saying?”

Dr. Ish, Marriage Boot Camp’s relationship expert, was moderating the session. He told Green, “CeeLo, your words are amazing. They’re beautiful. What she’s saying is that, sometimes, she don’t need all that. She just need you to tell her simple and plain.” Green addressed this specific issue in a confessional with James on an earlier episode, saying, “Communication is the cornerstone. You got to be right and exact in that department or it’s a trickle down.”

Another issue that Green said he was facing in his relationship with James was her disrespectful manner of speaking to him. In the therapy session, Green said, “I feel like, when I’m taking something that you’re saying, is I take it as disrespect, it make me want to be disrespectful. You know what I’m saying? Like, and I blame you for what I receive as disrespect as making me disrespect myself and lowering my standard in the way that I’ve spoken on so many unfortunate occasions.”

In the episode, Ish explained, “If that’s your woman and that’s your man, those are the two people in this world you can be raw with and they understand it, so don’t filter it.”

CeeLo & Shani Kept Their Engagement Secret for One Year

On ABC Audio, Green and James appeared to discuss their relationship on February 12, 2020 with host Candace Williams. James said, “We’ve been together for eight years and at a point you do need some maintenance. You can’t drive a car for eight years and not take it in for servicing. We are essentially taking ourselves in for servicing and allowing the public to have a sneak peek at everything we were going through, to understand a little bit more about each of us. And [allow] people [to] understand who I am.”

In 2015, Green and James got engaged. That year, Green told People, “I went and purchased a ring that we had seen together, maybe four or five months or so prior. I went back and purchased the ring and I just kind of had it stashed away in some old equipment. And I said, ‘Will you reach in there and grab something for me?’” James found the ring he had hidden there.

Green was previously married to Christina Johnson. Johnson appeared on Atlanta Exes on VH1, to talk about her former marriage to Green. In a clip, Johnson said, “I met CeeLo at a nightclub in Atlanta called Atlanta Live. I told him that he looked familiar and he started giving me all these aliases… Being married to a celebrity is a gift and a curse because you have to share this person with the world and they’re traveling a lot. Divorce is one of the most painful things a person could ever go through.”

Green and James had been engaged for more than a year before announcing their engagement. Green told People that their engagement was not something they wanted to publicize. “We’re a collective power together because our private life is sacred. But you know what though, maybe it’s time. Maybe it is time for the world to know that I have a very secure situation and a loving woman supporting me the entire way,” says Green.

