Are Chase & Whitney Still Together on MBFFL? 2/18/2020 Update

Chase Severino and Whitney Way Thore, stars of the hit reality series My Big Fat Fabulous Life, are still together today and stronger than ever, judging by their Instagram pages. Both reality stars frequently post photos of one another, often accompanied with cute, gushy captions, and Whitney and Chase each gave each other a sweet shoutout on Valentine’s Day this past Friday.

The reality couple got engaged last October while visiting Paris, and it looks like they’ve set a date for sometime next year. Chase’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post to Whitney reads, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. Can’t wait for next year when we’re husband and wife,” so fans will likely get to see their wedding play out on the screen during Season 8 of the MBFFL.

Here’s what we know about Chase and Whitney’s relationship today:

The Two Met Through Whitney’s NoBS Active Partner Ryan

Whitney and Chase met through the reality star’s business partner, Ryan Andreas. Whitney and Ryan have a line of activewear called NoBS Active, and after the two started working more closely together to expand their brand, Ryan introduced Whitney to Chase, an old friend from college.

Chase and Whitney had an immediate connection and quickly fell in love. The two went went public with their relationship back in April, 2019, and by October, they were engaged. Chase proposed to Whitney while the two were visiting Paris last year, and fans will get a chance to see the big proposal later on this season.

The reality stars shared their exciting news on Instagram two months after the engagement. Chase posted a picture of himself kissing his new fiancee on the cheek while Whitney showed off her ring. The caption of the photo reads, “Soooo, something happened!!! Whitney and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement!! The best part is everyone can experience our wild ride from friendship to dating to falling in love because you can tune into My Big Fat Fabulous Life on your TVs!! I love you so much baby!”

Whitney also shared the same photo, alongside a picture of her beautiful engagement ring. She explained that the ring is “exactly what [she] wanted – yellow sapphire, diamonds and white gold.” Check out a video of the ring above.

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive. It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!” Whitney wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a series of engagement photos, which you can check out by clicking here.

Both Reality Stars Frequently Gush About Each Other on Social Media

Whitney and Chase are still together today and going strong, based off their social media accounts. Both stars’ pages are filled with pictures of two together; whether they are cuddling with their cat, out four-wheeling, at the beach or traveling, the two are clearly head-over-heels in love.

Whitney recently posted a photo of Chase sleeping on top of her, and captioned the picture, “Hahahaha I just found this pic of @severinbro7 collapsed in a pile of sleep on top of me and I think this pretty much sums us up,” while another photo sees the two on a four-wheeler. The picture reads, “West VIRGINIAAAAA!” and Chase jumped in the comments to add, “MOUNTAINNN MOMMMAAAA!” Could they be any cuter?

Tune in Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of MBFFL on TLC.

