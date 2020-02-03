Chef Adam Glick Joins ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

Chef Adam Glick comes aboard the luxury sailing yacht, Parsifal III to create culinary masterpieces for his charter guests.

Bravo’s new series fills the gap between the popular Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean where fans would have had to wait for a few months for more yacht drama. The difference between this series and the other two is that this yacht is a sail boat, whereas the other two yachts were motorized. This makes for tilting decks and an much wilder ride, says Showbiz Cheatsheet.

The first season has Chef Adam Glick and the rest of the crew exploring Greece. You can see from Glick’s Instagram posts how much the boat heaves around in the water. Good thing this adventure chef can claim more than 75,000 nautical miles on his resume as a mega yacht chef, according to his bio.

Chef Adam Glick Is a Surfer Who Lives In His Van

Glick is from California and lives in his van when he’s not on a mega yacht, says his Bravo bio. He calls himself an “adventure chef,” who likes to live and eat outdoors. In his YouTube videos, he is seen cooking dishes like sausage and peppers with beer in his van. Having worked aboard luxury yachts for more than a decade, he has a great deal of experience as a gourmet chef.

Prior to cooking on the high seas, Glick worked in high end restaurants including University Club at Symphony Towers, La Valencia Hotel and Bertrand at Mr. A’s, according to his website. He earned a degree in Culinary Management from the Art Institute of California, San Diego.

During 2013, Glick appeared in the first episode of Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen. In 2016, Glick sailed to Split, Croatia to film the second season of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean 2. From 2017 to 2018, Glick appeared again on Below Deck Mediterranean with Captain Sandra Yawn and Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier.

The First Season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Is Full of Drama

This season, Glick returns to the Mediterranean determined to read the guests’ preference sheets and not to get distracted on board. The producers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht bring Glick on board to bridge Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Glick remarks on the challenges of cooking on a luxury sailing yacht, hinting that this season will be an adventure.

Glick began teasing his plans to rejoin the crew on the sailing yacht this past May on Instagram. “One last drive through the redwoods and I’m off to Europe. This one’s going to be a doozy,” he captioned a photo of his van heading down a winding, wooded road.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht trailer does a great job of showing that life aboard a huge sailing vessel is not a life on solid ground. The boat tilts and sways and suddenly heaves over to its side. Guests and crew stumble around the deck and everything that isn’t secured slides all over the place. This can create trouble in the kitchen.

Below Deck had more than 18 million viewers last season. It shows the real lives of those who work and live aboard a mega yacht for one entire yachting season in the Mediterranean, says his website.

READ NEXT: Read more about Below Deck