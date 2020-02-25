What Chris Harrison Has Said About ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Ending

Fans of The Bachelor have heard it again and again: this season’s ending is “unlike” any other. But what exactly does that mean? And can we glean anything from what Chris Harrison has to say about this season’s conclusion?

Read on to find out what we know.

Harrison Says It Is “Gut-Wrenching”

Speaking at the TCA Winter Press Tour in January, Harrison said of this season’s ending, “It is a shocking, riveting, gut-wrenching ending. You saw part of it. There’s something that comes to light that turns everything on its head. I hate to say this because I’ve been accused of saying this a lot in the past, but it’s the most dramatic moment in Bachelor history ever.”

If that’s not piquing fans’ interest, this certainly should: at the press tour, Harrison said, “In the Colton season, there was this crazy feat of athleticism where he jumped the fence, and Hannah, there was the twist at the end of hers with Jed and what happened. This is (surprising) in a much more emotional, gut-wrenching way.”

US Weekly also quotes him as saying that the season is “unpredictable and riveting in a way we don’t see coming.” He mysteriously added, “It’s something that the producers didn’t know about, it’s something Peter and I didn’t know about.”

Now, what could that mean?

Reality Steve Finale Updates

On February 11, Reality Steve wrote a blog post in which he detailed what he knows about this season’s ending.

We know that there is no engagement in Australia on the ‘proposal’ day. We also know that during overnights, Madison tells Peter that if he has sex with anyone, that would be very difficult for her. Then she finds out from the two girls he has had sex. (Reality Steve says likely with both Hannah Ann and Victoria.)

Reality Steve reports that Madison self-eliminates this season at an unidentified point in time– it’s not even clear whether this happens before or after she meets Peter’s parents.

However, he says it’s likely Madison that Peter’s mom is referring to when she says, “Bring her home.”

Naturally, there are dozens of theories floating out there: Peter is single, Peter is dating Madison but they’re not engaged, Peter is about to move in with Hannah Ann in Los Angeles.

Reality Steve writes, “I have heard from numerous sources ‘Madison is with Peter. They are dating but not engaged.’ If you’re holding a gun to my head and forced me to give you my opinion of how this all plays out, I’d say that would be my guess at this point. But that’s just it. A guess. I don’t know for sure. If I did, I’d tell you. I’m telling you that that’s what people have told me, but I haven’t had the solid confirmation I need to 100% believe it. But yeah, if you’re asking me what I think Peter’s current dating situation is, I’d go with that.”

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to watch the drama unfold.

