Was Clare Crawley Spoiled as ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020?

In a surprise move, Bachelor Nation producers announced that they will reveal the next star of The Bachelorette a whole month earlier than usual. On March 2, the new series’ lead of the reality competition dating show will walk out on stage during Good Morning America, and fans are hoping producers looked passed all the contestants from Peter Weber‘s cycle of The Bachelor and picked Clare Crawley.

For those unfamiliar with her name, it’s understandable since it’s been a hot minute since the 38-year-old hairstylist has graced the TV screen. She was the runner-up during Season 18 of The Bachelor when Juan Pablo was the show’s star. She went on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before trying her luck on Bachelor Winter Games, where she met and eventually got engaged to Canadian Bachelorette star Benoit Beausejour-Savard.

Unfortunately, Clare and Benoit broke up a month later in April 2018, after which the Sacramento, California native seemingly retired from the franchise. That is until earlier this month when rumors started circling that she was not only in the running to be the next Bachelorette star, but that news she was already cast would soon be announced on Ellen.

According to Reality Steve, Clare is a lock for The Bachelorette 2020. He followed up spoiler tweet by sharing, “I know those that don’t want Clare will say ‘but how do you know’ or “don’t multiple people sign contracts, what if they change it” and a bunch of other stuff. Don’t know what else to tell ya’. Guess you’ll have to wait 2 days, but it’s her and you’ll see Monday morning on GMA.”

(BACHELORETTE SPOILER): Monday morning on GMA, Clare Crawley will be named the “Bachelorette.” As a refresher, she finsished 2nd on Juan Pablo’s season, was on BIP 1 & 2, and was recently on Winter Games. Refer back to my thoughts Thursday as to why I could see this decision. https://t.co/sgYeiVkcYb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 29, 2020

The idea of Clare becoming The Bachelorette was incredibly exciting. It was if producers had heard the viewers’ cry that the show will never work successfully if all the female contestants they cast are 23 years old.

Host Chris Harrison told US Weekly prior to the GMA announcement, “There’s always an opportunity for a curveball. Even when there’s somebody who’s really, really obvious from the prior season. There’s always an opportunity for something crazy from left field.”

Harrison, 48, is also well aware there’s no such thing as a perfect choice. “It doesn’t matter what we do. There’s people that are going to love it, and there’s people that are going to hate it.”

Clare Would Be The Ultimate ‘Surprise’ Bachelorette

Similar to when Arie Luyendyk Jr was named The Bachelor in 2017, and it felt completely out of left-field since it had been years since he was last seen on the franchise, producers might be looking to recreate that shock value by bringing in another “dark horse” contestant such as Clare.

She looks incredible, is single, and absolutely ready to settle down and get married. On paper, Clare seems to be the perfect candidate, however, her name is not the only one being thrown around to the next Bachelorette star.

Other names circling are former Bachelor contestants, Tia Booth and Taysha Adams, while some fans are still holding out hope it will be either Madison Prewett or Hannah-Ann Sluss.

Viewers will just have to wait and see what happens on Monday morning during Good Morning America, that is producers are able to keep this huge news secret until then.

