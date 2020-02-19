‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Spoilers: Best Photos & Videos for Episode 1

It’s almost time for Season 7 of The Clone Wars to finally premiere on Disney Plus (Disney+). We’ve been waiting a long time. Here are some of the best photos and videos for Episode 1 that have been shared so far. The first episode will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, February 21 at 3 a.m. Eastern/12 a.m. Pacific, a Disney Plus representative confirmed with Heavy. Episodes will drop weekly. There will be 12 episodes in this final season.
Warning: there will be spoilers in this post for Season 7 of Clone Wars.
‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Episode 1 Photos
According to Disney Plus, the first episode of Season 7 will be called “The Bad Batch.” This name refers to experimental Clone Force 99, who is also called the Bad Batch.
This image was one of the first stills released by Disney for the new season. Disney writes: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”
Disney writes: “Ahsoka Tano faces Maul.”
Disney writes: “Captain Rex and team advance on enemy lines.”
Disney writes: “Captain Rex, Wrecker and Crosshair survey the battlefield.”
Disney writes: “Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker leads the fight behind enemy lines.”
Disney writes: “Our heroes must outsmart and outmatch the nefarious Admiral Trench.”
Disney writes: “Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order.”
Disney writes: “Experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch, embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines.”
Disney writes: “Wrecker, Hunter and Captain Rex in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
Disney writes: “Captain Rex and the 332nd company repaint their helmets as an homage to Ahsoka Tano.”
Disney writes about this image: “Captain Rex and the clones return.”
Disney has confirmed that this will, indeed, be the final season of The Clone Wars. Disney writes about this photo: “Meet experimental Clone Force 99, also known as ‘the Bad Batch.'”
Disney released two similar images at different times. The other image is earlier in this story.
‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Videos
Disney describes the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”
Here is one of the official trailers that Disney released in January.
And here’s a Clone Wars video that Disney released on February 13 called “Squad 99.”
And here’s the “Bad Batch” clip.
One of the questions that fans are asking is whether we will learn more about the Darksaber. It’s appeared in The Clone Wars, but will it make another appearance? The weapon has a big role to play in Star Wars lore, so fans are very curious what will be revealed next.
The Clone Wars takes place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
Ahsoka Tano is Anakin’s apprentice and is one of fans’ favorite characters, along with Yoda. During the sixth season, Yoda was facing off against Darth Bane and was told there’s another Skywalker besides Anakin.
In Season 5, Maul took over Mandalore and killed Duchess Satine. Season 7 of The Clone Wars is expected to cover the Siege of Mandalore. This was one of the last battles of the Clone Wars.
