‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Spoilers: Best Photos & Videos for Episode 1

It’s almost time for Season 7 of The Clone Wars to finally premiere on Disney Plus (Disney+). We’ve been waiting a long time. Here are some of the best photos and videos for Episode 1 that have been shared so far. The first episode will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, February 21 at 3 a.m. Eastern/12 a.m. Pacific, a Disney Plus representative confirmed with Heavy. Episodes will drop weekly. There will be 12 episodes in this final season.

Warning: there will be spoilers in this post for Season 7 of Clone Wars.

‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Episode 1 Photos

According to Disney Plus, the first episode of Season 7 will be called “The Bad Batch.” This name refers to experimental Clone Force 99, who is also called the Bad Batch.

This image was one of the first stills released by Disney for the new season. Disney writes: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Disney writes: “Ahsoka Tano faces Maul.”

Disney writes: “Captain Rex and team advance on enemy lines.”

Disney writes: “Captain Rex, Wrecker and Crosshair survey the battlefield.”

Disney writes: “Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker leads the fight behind enemy lines.”

Disney writes: “Our heroes must outsmart and outmatch the nefarious Admiral Trench.”

Disney writes: “Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order.”

Disney writes: “Experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch, embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines.”

Disney writes: “Wrecker, Hunter and Captain Rex in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Disney writes: “Captain Rex and the 332nd company repaint their helmets as an homage to Ahsoka Tano.”

Disney writes about this image: “Captain Rex and the clones return.”

Disney has confirmed that this will, indeed, be the final season of The Clone Wars. Disney writes about this photo: “Meet experimental Clone Force 99, also known as ‘the Bad Batch.'”

Disney released two similar images at different times. The other image is earlier in this story.

‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Videos

Disney describes the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”

Here is one of the official trailers that Disney released in January.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Official Trailer | Disney+Witness the end of the groundbreaking series. The final season of StarWars: The Clone Wars starts streaming Feb. 21 on DisneyPlus. One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday, February 21. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.” Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content including series "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," and "Encore!" and films "Lady and the Tramp" and "Noelle." Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment and 30 seasons of "The Simpsons," the service is the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including "Captain Marvel," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4," "The Lion King," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service. 2020-01-22T14:00:02.000Z

And here’s a Clone Wars video that Disney released on February 13 called “Squad 99.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Squad 99 | Disney+“They call themselves the Bad Batch.” The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars begins Feb. 21, only on Disney+. 2020-02-14T03:01:57.000Z

And here’s the “Bad Batch” clip.

One of the questions that fans are asking is whether we will learn more about the Darksaber. It’s appeared in The Clone Wars, but will it make another appearance? The weapon has a big role to play in Star Wars lore, so fans are very curious what will be revealed next.

The Clone Wars takes place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Ahsoka Tano is Anakin’s apprentice and is one of fans’ favorite characters, along with Yoda. During the sixth season, Yoda was facing off against Darth Bane and was told there’s another Skywalker besides Anakin.

In Season 5, Maul took over Mandalore and killed Duchess Satine. Season 7 of The Clone Wars is expected to cover the Siege of Mandalore. This was one of the last battles of the Clone Wars.

