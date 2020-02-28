‘The Clone Wars’ Schedule: When Does the Next Episode Release?

Disney’s The Clone Wars is finally back for its seventh and final season on Disney Plus. After watch Episode 2, you’ll probably want to know how long you’ll need to wait to see Episode 3. The good news is that you won’t have to wait too long, because Disney is dropping a new episode every week for The Clone Wars.
‘The Clone Wars’ Episode 3 Airs on Friday, March 6
Unlike many other streaming services, Disney does not typically drop all its episodes in a series simultaneously, like Netflix and Amazon do. Rather, Disney+ releases one episode every week. This is great because it gives fans a chance to really analyze each episode and talk about it before moving on to a new one.
For The Clone Wars, Episode 3 will be dropping in one week on Friday, March 6. After that, each episode will continue to drop every Friday, with a total of 12 episodes in the final season. The finale will air on May 8.
A representative of Disney+ confirmed with Heavy that episodes will drop weekly and each new episode will premiere at 3 a.m. Eastern (12 a.m. Pacific.) So that means you can expect Episode 3 of The Clone Wars to be available starting at 12 a.m. Pacific/1 a.m. Mountain/2 a.m. Central/3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, March 6. Sometimes it takes a few minutes for the new episode to appear on everyone’s devices, so if you don’t see it right away, it should appear by 3:30 a.m. Eastern or sooner.
Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season:
- Episode 3: “On Wings of Keeradaks” – March 6
- Episode 4: “Unfinished Business” – March 13
- Episode 5: “Gone with a Trace” – March 20
- Episode 6: “Deal No Deal” – March 27
- Episode 7 – April 3
- Episode 8 – April 10
- Episode 9 – April 17
- Episode 10 – April 24
- Episode 11 – May 1
- Episode 12 (finale) – May 8
Heavy has heard that the season is divided into four parts, with the first part being about the Bad Batch, the second part being about Ahsoka Tano, and the third set of four episodes being about the Siege of Mandalore. This isn’t confirmed yet.
You’ll only be able to watch The Clone Wars Season 7 on Disney+. It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.
‘The Clone Wars’ Updates
Disney describes the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”
Episode 3 of The Clone Wars is called “On Wings of Keeradaks.”
Unfinished Episodes
Spoilers below for Episodes 1 and 2.
The first four episodes are part of a “Bad Batch” series on the show. Interestingly, executive producer Dave Filoni released the original story reel for some of these episodes a couple of years ago when he thought the show wasn’t going to be returning. He wanted to give fans an idea of where the rest of the series was going. Now these unfinished episodes have been turned into real episodes for the series.
Here’s the unfinished episode version of Episode 1 of Season 7.
And here’s the Unfinished Episode for Season 7 Episode 2, A Distant Echo.
We’ve come a long way since these unfinished episodes.
