What Time Is ‘The Conners’ Live Episode on TV Tonight?

The Conners airs live tonight on ABC. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the cast will perform the show live again at 8 p.m. PT. It will show the family watching the results of the New Hampshire Democratic primary roll in as ABC News covers it.

The episode, titled “Live From Lanford,” will see Mark, who is played by Ames McNamara, watching the primary results for a school report. Since tensions are always high in the Conner household, it’s likely this will be the main subject of the episode.

The episode was developed as part of an effort to bring “much-deserved swagger” to network television, according to ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. As part of the new strategy, ABC is going to be airing at least one live or “monthly tentpole event.” This is the second event in February, with the Oscars being a tentpole event.

The Episode is Years in the Making

Bruce Helford, executive producer on The Conners, has wanted to do a live episode for a long time, but it was important to him to tie it down to an election. After a Live in Front of a Studio Audience episode aired last May, executive producer Tom Werner called ABC executives.

“‘So you’re into this live thing! We have an idea to do a live Conners. What do you think?'” he said. ABC green-lighted the project, with ABC’s Karey Burke throwing some compliments to the cast.

“Who doesn’t want to see that incredible cast, who are all theater-trained and operating at the top of their game, do a live version of that show?” she said. She also added that “it’s going to be unlike any episode of comedy.”

According to Adweek, the cast is nervous despite most of them having experience performing live.

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene in the show, has experience in live talk shows. John Goodman, who plays Dan, has been on Saturday Night Live numerous times in the past thirty years, and Laurie Metcalf, who portrays Jackie, has starred on Broadway more than once.

Gilbert said they all have experience with live performances, but they’re still terrified. She said she’s worried she’d go off her lines and then forget where she’s at in the scene.

The Conners Recap

WARNING: Spoilers for this season of The Conners follow.

So far on this season of The Conners, Dan has been trying to move on from the tragic death of his wife Roseanne but finds it difficult to do so. Harris, Darlene’s daughter, is growing up too quickly, and she moved out of the house at only 17 years old. She is working at a grocery store while attending community college after finding out that she couldn’t afford university.

Becky moved back home with her baby Beverly and has begun dating; most recently, she dated a Packers fan, leading to drama in the house. Jackie and Becky convinced Darlene to rent them the building where the Lunchbox was and they are trying to start their own restaurant in its place.

Darlene, who has had issues with her relationships in the past season, is back together with Ben, and, together, they have embarked on the journey of starting a new magazine in Lanford after being fired from their previous jobs at the town’s newspaper.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the live episode of The Conners.

