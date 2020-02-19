Criminal Minds Series Finale: Season 15 Ending Spoilers

The hit crime procedural Criminal Minds is ending after season 15. The two-episode premiere airs on Feb 19, 2020 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will provide endings for each member of the BAU and some familiar faces will return.

The trailer for the finale showcases old clips from the series going back all the way to the first few seasons. With the clips comes a nostalgic and emotional feeling that will likely penetrate the last two episodes of the series. It even showed a flashback version of Gideon, who was played by Ben Savage.

The series finale airs starting on CBS on Wednesday, Feb 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The final episode is titled “And in the End.”

WARNING: There will be spoilers for the series finale of Criminal Minds below this. Read at your own risk.

Criminal Minds Series Finale Spoilers

The series finale, along with bringing back some older characters like Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” who is played by Michael Mostly, will focus a lot on the team working together to capture the criminal, and it will work through plot lines that have been left over and not quite tied up yet.

The episode description reads: “Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement.”

We know that we’ll see Dr. Spencer Reid with a traumatic brain injury caused by an explosion. He will be in a life-and-death situation and it will cause him to hallucinate, which is likely where some of the flashbacks from the trailer will come in.

Diana Reid, who is played by Jane Lynch, will return for the finale. In the trailer, we saw her with Garcia entering Reid’s hospital room. We highly doubt the series will decide to kill off a key character like Reid in the series finale, but anything is possible at this point, especially with Reid being in the situation he’s in going into the episode.

It’s also highly unlikely because Criminal Minds producers previously promised no definitive ending for the show. Showrunner Erica Messer hinted at this to TV Insider last year.

“There are still bad guys to catch, and I want to believe somewhere in this country these good guys we’ve been cheering on for 15 seasons are going to be out there fighting crime. I didn’t want to close the door on that.”

It is still possible that both JJ and Prentiss will leave the team after the events with the Chameleon. They’d still be out there fighting crime, just in new ways for their characters.

JJ might need some time away from the team to work on her relationship as well, especially with Reid getting his own love interest. If JJ takes the job offer in New Orleans, she’ll be moving far away from the BAU.

Prentiss could become the Director of the FBI as well, which could be a good fit for her character.

What Characters Will Return for the Finale?

While there is always the possibility of there being a surprise appearance by a previous cast member, it has all but been confirmed that fan-favorite Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan will not be returning. Take that with a grain of salt, though, because shows have surprised us before.

Cast members that will return for the finale are Gail O’Grady as Krystall, Kelly Frye as Kristy, Stephen Bishop as Mendoza and Josh Stewart as Will. It’s highly likely there will be other characters returning; shows usually do keep some guest stars off their press releases for the last few episodes of a show.

After 15 years on the air, Criminal Minds will work to clear up any loose ends in the plot in the two-hour finale special. Without offering any major shakeups to the lives of the characters, it’s likely that the ending will feel much like the ending of a regular season for fans, except it might end on a bit of a happier, more optimistic note.

Messer told Deadline in January 2019 that she was hoping to honor all the characters in the finale, though she wasn’t sure what that would look like at the time.

