Cris Judd, Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cris Judd is a dancer who was married to Jennifer Lopez. She performed during halftime at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium with Shakira and DJ Khaled.

Judd and Lopez were married from 2001 to 2003. They met on the set of her music video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” in 2000. Their love was fast. After being engaged for one month they were married in September 2001. However, nine months later, they split.

Both have moved on. After Judd, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony. The two share twins Emme and Max together. She dated dancer Casper Smart on-and-off for five years, before becoming engaged to former New York Yankee star Alex Rodriguez in March 2019. Judd Kelly A. Wolfe in 2009 and have a 5-year-old daughter, Vivienne.

It’s not that Judd wishes anything bad against Lopez, but the two don’t keep in touch. To find out more about Judd, continue reading below for five fast facts.

Judd Didn’t Feel ‘Normal’ While Married To Lopez

The dancer wasn’t used to being in the limelight and it wasn’t something he enjoyed. During a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, he described their wedding as a “circus.”

“You know it’s very tough,” he remembered. “Your privacy is breached. You’re no longer a normal person. [Our wedding] was a circus. I think several people got arrested trying to climb up a mountain… trying to sneak in. We actually rented the airspace.”

He didn’t blame Lopez and the media attention isn’t what ended their relationship. “You kind of sign up for that, you know?” he told the magazine in 2014. “You kind of have to take it and accept it and embrace it. Once you stop fighting it, it smoothes itself over. If you try to keep that privacy, it drives you nuts and that’s why people break.”

He continued: “It had no bearing on the outcome of a relationship… Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out.”

Judd Didn’t See Hustlers

Lopez starred and produced Hustlers, the Golden Globe-nominated film based on a true story about a group of New York strippers who drugged Wall Street financiers to steal their money. While it features cameos from stars like Cardi B and Lizzo, and A-list actors like Constance Wu and Julia Styles, Judd said he wasn’t going to see it.

“I mean, you know, not really. I mean, to be honest, uh, no,” he told Too Fab in a September 2019 interview. “I hope the movie does really well.”

Judd then disclosed that he and Lopez don’t keep in touch. “Man, I’m so far removed from her,” he said. “I have, gosh, you know, I just wish her the best.”

Judd Also Acts on Children’s Scripted TV Shows

He might be best known as a dancer (and Lopez’s ex-husband), but Judd is also an actor. According to the Internet Movie Database, he is best known for being a dancer in films like La La Land, Bringing Down the House and Rock of Ages.

These days, viewers can catch him on Nickelodeon or Netflix. “Mr. Iglesias is coming back for the second season. So I worked on that show. Coop & Cami Ask the World,” he told Too Fab in the same September 2019 interview, adding that he was going to be featured in Season 11 of All That, a reboot of the ‘90s show.

Speaking of All That, Judd revealed he was rooting for Nickelodeon alum Kel Mitchell on Dancing With the Stars. “I just wished him the best and I’ll just be pulling for him,” he said. “I think he’ll do well. I think you really do well. I think he’s got the mindset and the soul to do it. I think he’ll do really well.” Mitchel placed second during Season 19.

Lopez Said Their Marriage ‘Didn’t Count’

Judd and Lopez got together right after her split from her high-profile relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. It was her second marriage, but since it was so short, she doesn’t count it. Lopez made the confession during a YouTube video about her It’s My Party Tour, which was published in June.

She was talking about how she wanted to have a big church wedding with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who proposed to her in March 2019. “I’ve never been married in a church and I’ve been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don’t really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids,” she said. She and singer Marc Anthony share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme together.

Loneliness is what made her want to tie the knot. “I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying, ‘try’ to get married,” she explained. “It seems like in this life, you’re always surrounded by people—you’re never lonely. But it’s very lonely.”

Judd Regularly Posts Pictures of His Wife and Daughter on Instagram

Judd has moved on from his relationship with Lopez and is seemingly happy with his family. His Instagram page is littered with pictures of Wolfe and Vivienne.

Most recently, he lamented about having to travel for work. “I’ve traveled for many years for my career and now off to another country. Leaving these two is by far the hardest thing to do. Those of you that have families that travel knows that it’s the worst. I know it’s just a moment in time and soon we will be reunited,” he wrote in November. “I love these girls with all of my soul. I love you honey. I’ll be home soon.”

In May, he shared a throwback picture from when Wolfe was pregnant. “Thank you for being the greatest teacher to our daughter. She has the best role model in you. You are molding her into a great and beautiful human. Thoughtful, caring, respectful and courteous. Just to name a few,” he wrote. “You are a great mom and I love you! Thank you my Sweet Wife!”

