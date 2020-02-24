Curt Jones & Hannah Prestridge, Treble Soul on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Curt Jones and Hannah Prestridge are about to embark on a whirlwind journey when they wow the judges on American Idol season three on ABC. The married country duo has been performing together for six years and has had a lot of success in Texas, but is this their chance to break into the national music scene? Tune in Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to find out.

Here’s what you need to know about Jones and Prestridge ahead of their audition.

1. Curt and Hannah Are Both From Texas But They Met In Nashville

Prestridge grew up in Rockdale, Texas, which is about halfway in between College Station and Austin. Jones first lived in Louisiana with his mom, but later moved to an area three hours north of Hannah, outside of Dallas, with his dad, Chris. But according to their website, Jones and Prestridge didn’t meet until they were both in Nashville trying to make their country music dreams a reality.

Jones’ dad is a fellow musician who taught him about singing and how to play the guitar, which is when he really got active in music. After performing in a couple of local talent shows, winning the Collyville County Talent Show in 2009, Jones and his dad moved to Nashville in 2013 and became regulars on Broadway, which is an area of town famous for its live music venues.

Meanwhile, Prestridge was busy finishing high school, where she was active in student council, drama, choir, and performed on the Golden Girls dance team, all while doing music gigs on the weekends. After she graduated, she moved to Nashville as well and that’s where the duo finally met.

2. They Perform Under the Name Treble Soul

This country duo met in 2014 in Nashville when they were both performing in the honky-tonk district on Broadway. John Taylor, owner of such iconic live music venues as Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s and Honky Tonk Central, paired them together and, as it says on their website, “Treble Soul was born. It was definitely love at first song.”

They soon left Nashville to return to Texas and won a local Country Showdown later that year. They put out an acoustic EP called “Six String Stories” in 2016, and then two years later, they cut a fully produced EP called “Truth.” That year, they were named the Texas County Music Association’s Vocal Duo of the Year.

Jones credits meeting Prestridge with taking his music to the next level, telling The Hippy Cowboy that he always had trouble with vocal harmonies before he met his wife. Their name came from a suggestion from Prestridge’s mom, Tiffany, after Jones said he “wanted something with some soul in it” because he loves soulful music.

3. Hannah Has a Previous American Idol Connection

When she was just 13 years old, Prestridge won a local radio contest called “Carrie-oke” where the prize was getting to spend the day with American Idol champion Carrie Underwood and then attend her concert that night.

Prestridge then auditioned for American Idol herself when she was old enough, earning a golden ticket, but not progressing far enough to really be featured on the show. Her website says of the experience, “Hannah was never discouraged. Instead, she wished her fellow contestants the best, while telling herself ‘it just wasn’t my time.'”

Prestridge also has a connection to the professional music world in the form of her second cousins Will and Charlie Sexton. Charlie contributed songs to several motion picture soundtracks over the years, including True Romance and Air America, plus he played the bar band’s singer in the movie Thelma & Louise.

“My cousin Charlie said, ‘If you’re going to do music, do it all the way or don’t do it at all,'” Prestridge told The Hippy Cowboy.

4. Curt and Hannah Have Two Daughters

After performing together for just three months, Hannah and Curt found out they were expecting a baby, which was part of the reason they moved back to Texas and closer to their family.

Presley was born January 8, 2015, which would have been Elvis’ 80th birthday — hence her name. And then Curt and Hannah married two months later, on March 11. Roughly two-and-a-half years later, they gave birth to their second daughter.

As a duo, they have written many original songs, but none is so perhaps as personal as “Addiction,” which Jones wrote when Prestridge was in rehab for a painkiller addiction she developed while dealing with a complication with one of her pregnancies. Jones actually performed it for Prestridge’s rehab group, which he told The Eagle was a really special moment.

“I love to write, but I’ve never written anything that moved somebody like that, and when you see a whole group of people saying, ‘That actually moved me,’ ” Jones said. “I started choking up, because I wrote something that they said moved them. They’ve been told, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this,’ but music speaks differently.”

5. Curt & Hannah Were on Celebrity Undercover Boss

In 2017, Treble Soul was featured on an episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss. The undercover boss in question was none other than former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, who has had a lot of success in recent years as a solo country artist.

Rucker came to Austin disguised as a retired teacher looking to break into the music industry and scouting for talent. The two were ultimately awarded new guitars and a scholarship to attend the Musician’s Institute in Hollywood, plus $20,000 for living expenses and the promise of mentorship.

“We have fun playing the music side, and we have an idea of the business side, but he’s sending us to that school to get an idea of what’s going on in marketing, publishing your own stuff and recording and pushing your own stuff without paying a lot of people to do a lot of things,” Jones said in an interview with The Eagle at the time.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

