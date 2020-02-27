Damian Powers Today: Where Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Now?

Damian Powers was one of the men who starred on the sleeper hit show, Love Is Blind. The Netflix reality series was based on the premise of the title: can you fall in love with a person without ever actually seeing them?

The show was split into three releases, with three episodes each. In the first three episodes, a collection of men and women talked to one another through a phone system, getting to know one another on “dates.” Powers eventually fell for Giannina Gibelli, and the two became engaged.

However, there was pretty immediate trouble in paradise, with the two arguing often in the weeks leading up to their marriage. In the series finale, Powers shocked the world by rejecting Gibelli at the alter.

It was, without question, the most dramatic scene of the show — which is why so many fans are speculating about the status of their relationship, with a good measure of surprise: Gibelli has offered up several hints that she and Powers have gotten back together, on her Instagram and in interviews.

Here’s what you need to know:

Powers Has Kept Tight-Lipped About the Experience, But Gibelli Opened Up About Their Relationship

In the past year-plus since filming for Love is Blind ended, Powers has been traveling around the globe. His Instagram is filled with photos of him visiting various countries around the world — but it offers very few hints about how Powers is feeling about his time on the reality show.

In one Instagram leading up to the finale, Powers wrote,

Walked into this experience not knowing what to expect! Your reactions are so positive and I’ve been reading your comments and I’m so thankful for you all. You’re with me as I go through this process for the first time. Is this something anyone else would do?!

So really, besides his traveling, Powers hasn’t talked much about what the experience meant to him, or how his perspective has changed or not changed with added distance.

Luckily for fans around the world, Gibelli is more than willing to talk about it. She gave a lengthy interview with Esquire, in which she dished on what it was like to date Powers on the show, as well as where they stand now.

For example, Gibelli confirmed that Powers’ parents did not attend his reality show wedding. “Yeah, it’s just [because of the] show,” she said. “It sucks that they didn’t want to, but they knew they’d have no control over how they were gonna be portrayed. None of us did. So it was like, we’re just not gonna put ourselves in that situation. And I totally get that.”

As for whether or not she and Powers were on speaking terms, she said, “Yeah, we are. We talk all the time.”

She then went on to hint at their possible reconciliation. When asked if she was seeing anyone romantically, she said, “No new love interests, no. Just the same one.”