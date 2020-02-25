David Roback Dead: Mazzy Star Guitarist & Co-Founder Dies at 61

David Roback, the multi-talented guitar player, best known for being the co-founder of the band Mazzy Star died on February 25, 2020, according to a representative of the group. He was 61.

Roback created Mazzy Star, a popular alternative rock band in Los Angeles with Hope Sandoval, in 1990. Their first album, She Hangs Brightly, was released that same year, and in 1993, they had their biggest hit, “Fade Into You,” which was featured on their second album, So Tonight That I Might See.

Mazzy Star’s third album, Among My Swan, was released in 1996, and after a long hiatus, their fourth album, Seasons of Your Day, was released in 2013.

Mazzy Star – Fade Into You (Official Video)

Born on April 4, 1958, Roback was a Los Angeles native who attended Palisades Charter High School. A cause of death was not immediately given.

Prior to forming Mazzy Star, Roback played in numerous different bands. He first partnered up with Dream Syndicate’s Kendra Smith to form the band Opal, but after she left in the middle of a tour, Roback picked Sandoval to be her replacement. Soon after, Mazzy Star was born.

In 2018, Mazzy Star released an EP entitled Still, a four-track set which included the songs, “Quiet, The Winter Harbor,” “That Way Again,” “Still,” and the acoustic “So Tonight That I Might See.”

Mazzy Star’s Drummer Keith Mitchell Died In 2017

Mazzy Star- Into Dust

Sadly, Roback is not the first member of Mazzy Star to leave this world. Keith Mitchell, the band’s longtime drummer died in May 2015.

Roback and Sandoval put out the following statement following his death: “Our hearts are broken. We have lost the much beloved Keith Mitchell, a very talented and amazing drummer that we have had the privilege to work with for many years, he will live in all of our hearts forever… We’ll miss you Big Fella.”

Heartfelt Tributes To Roback Were Shared On Twitter

RIP David Roback. Thanks for so much. https://t.co/0pB6AzZwwj — Bowiesongs (@bowiesongs) February 25, 2020

While Roback was largely known as being a part of the Paisley Underground, the psych revival scene on Los Angeles, in the early ’80s, once “Fade Into You,” blew up, his talents became more widely known to the general public.

News of his seemingly untimely death was met with heartbreak, and Twitter filled with tribute messages from fans and fellow artists, all dedicated to the talented guitarist.

Carl Newman tweeted, “This is awful. From Rain Parade to Clay Allison to Rainy Day to Opal to Mazzy Star, I’ve loved everything he’s ever been a part of. Have you ever listened to Opal’s ‘Happy Nightmare Baby’ LP? You should. RIP David Roback.”

Sad news, #MazzyStar founder David Roback has died aged 61. Co-founding the band with Hope Sandoval, he co-wrote all their songs including hit, Fade Into You. The band’s final release, the Still EP, was out in 2018. Love to his family, friends and fans 🖤 https://t.co/lI9PzhIOZt pic.twitter.com/UtgjsjhYPm — Peter Guy (@Getintothis) February 25, 2020

Vivian Gucwa shared, “Sad to hear about the passing of David Roback. Mazzy Star has had a profound influence on my life + art ever since I first heard their music in the 90s. Into Dust (one of my favorites of all time).”

