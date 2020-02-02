Demi Lovato Talks Coming Out to Parents as Sexually Fluid

Singer Demi Lovato, who is performing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, opened up about the moment she told her parents she was sexually fluid. She described it as an “emotional” moment, though they were both supportive.

Lovato, 27, waited until 2017 to come out to her parents because she wasn’t sure about her sexuality herself and she’s still figuring it out, she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy.”

Though the “Anyone” singer’s biological father, Patrick, died in 2013, she considers her stepfather, Eddie, and her mother, Dianna, to be her parents. Lovato has previously talked about her biological father being “abusive.”

It was a really “beautiful” time for her family. “After everything was done, I was shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed,” she remembered. “I have such incredible parents, they are so supportive.”

Lovato Teased Fans About Her Sexuality in 2015

Lovato hinted she was gay when “Cool For The Summer” was released in 2015. In part of the lyrics she sings, “Tell me what you want/ What you like/It’s okay/ I’m a little curious too” and “Tell me if it’s wrong/If it’s right/I don’t care/I can keep a secret could, you?”

After hearing the song, her father wasn’t surprised by her sexuality. “My dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously.’ I was like, ‘OK, Dad.’ He said, ‘Hello, “Cool for the Summer”!’ she recalled. Lovato was more worried about her mother’s reaction, though she was just as supportive, telling her daughter she just wanted her to be happy.

Lovato isn’t sure if she’ll end up with a man or a woman in the future, but she isn’t worried. If she decides to have children, she said she doesn’t need to have a partner.

She Has Always Wanted To Sing The National Anthem at the Super Bowl

Performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl has been a dream of Lovato’s. She once tweeted about it in 2010, writing: “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….”

That doesn’t mean the performance is coming without nerves. She dished to Cohen that she was more anxious about singing at the Super Bowl than at the Grammy’s. The January performance was her first public appearance since her overdose in 2018. She sang “Anyone,” a song she recorded four days before she was hospitalized.

“I’ve spent more time with that song, ‘Anyone.’ I’ve spent more time listening to it. I crafted it,” she said about her new music. “So when you put your heart and soul into something, it takes on a different life of its own. Whereas the national anthem, if I mess up, everyone goes after you if you do.”

That doesn’t mean she’s going to read the comments from people on social media though. “But it’s just one of those things where it’s like—there’s so much pressure on the National Anthem. When it’s my song, if I mess up a lyric, nobody would’ve known because it wasn’t out yet,” she explained.

“Anyone” is a song filled with anguish where Lovato begs for help. “I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan,” she told Cohen.

