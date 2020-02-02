Demi Lovato’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Demi Lovato is performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl today. She’s very close with her mother and her stepfather, but she had a conflicted relationship with her biological father before he died in 2013. Here is what you need to know about Demi Lovato’s family.

1. Her Mom was a Cheerleader & Her Dad Was an Engineer

Demi's mother Dianna De La Garza also wrote about her trip to Israel along with Demi:

Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and a country music singer, The Washington Post reported. Demi’s said before that she got her singing voice from her mom.

Her biological father Patrick Martin Lovato was an engineer.

2. She Has a Sister & Two Half-Sisters

Demi has an older sister named Dallas Lovato. Dallas has experience acting, appearing on Sonny with a Chance, Runnin’ from My Roots, Caged No More, No Vacancy, and more. In 2018, Dallas called out someone who body-shamed Demi on Instagram, US Magazine reported. Dallas said: “Go f–k yourself because she’s the most beautiful, strong, amazing person that I’ve ever met in my entire life. And everyone, why are you making my sister’s body the topic of your conversation? Go f–k yourself. I’m sorry. My sister is beautiful, she’s alive and she’s conquering a lot of really hard s–t.”

Demi & Madison Delagarza vs. Demi & Dallas Lovato

She has a younger half-sister through her mother named Madison De La Garza. Madison starred on Desperate Housewives as Juanita Solis. She was also on Bad Teacher, Muertoons, and more. Demi proudly attended Madison’s high school graduation, Billboard reported.

Demi hyping madison while she graduates makes my heart so full. She's so proud of her baby girl😭😍 this bound is so special.

She has an older half-sister named Amber. She and Amber first met when Demi was 20, People reported.

3. She’s Very Close with Her Stepfather

Demi Lovato, Eddie De La Garza and Wilmer Valderrama spending Christmas with family and friends 12/25

Demi Lovato was never very close to her dad, but she’s been close with her stepfather, Eddie De La Garza, The Washington Post reported in 2008. He joined her on tour and stands on the side of the stage while she performs, offering his support. He was a Ford dealership manager, but quit his job to be Demi’s manager so he could travel with her.

Demi said that when she came out to her parents in 2017, they were very supportive, USA Today reported. Since her biological father had passed away at that point, she was referring to her mom and her stepfather. She said she was still trying to figure out her sexuality but could see herself possibly ending up with a woman one day. She said, “I didn’t officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman too until 2017. It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. But I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive”

4. Her Parents Divorced About Two Years After She Was Born & She Said Her Dad Was Abusive

Demi Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, opens up in her book about escaping abusive marriage to Patrick Lovato and the time he slammed a door so hard on her hand that she lost a finger: "I knew I had to get out."

Lovato’s parents divorced shortly after she turned two in 1994. She and her biological father were never close. She said her biological father was abusive, ET Online reported, and she wrote a song about him called “Father.”

She said that when her mom remarried, her dad said: “‘I’m so glad that [he’s] taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do.'”

She said that at the end of the day, he was still her dad, even though he had trouble with mental illness, CNN reported.

5. Her Biological Father Died of Cancer in 2013

Her biological father died of cancer in 2013. She told ET Online: “I was very conflicted when he passed, because he was abusive. She started the Lovato Treatment Scholarship Program in her father’s honor after he died, to help pay for treatment for people who struggle with addiction or mental health issues.

A year after his death she wrote on Twitter: “My dad suffered from severe mental illness so at least there’s peace in knowing he’s not suffering anymore.”

