Demi Lovato is performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl today. This isn’t the first time she’s performed the National Anthem at a major sporting event. In fact, she previously performed the National Anthem at the World Series.

She’s Performed the National Anthem at Two World Series Games

Demi Lovato has a lot of experience performing the National Anthem. She sang for the World Series in 2011 and 2015, at an NFL game in 2008, and at a Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight in 2017.

Here is Lovato’s performance before Game 4 of the World Series in October 2015.

VideoVideo related to demi lovato previously performed the national anthem at the world series 2020-02-02T18:03:41-05:00

And here is her performance from 2011.

VideoVideo related to demi lovato previously performed the national anthem at the world series 2020-02-02T18:03:41-05:00

The comments on YouTube about her performance in 2011 are resoundingly positive (which if you know YouTube, you know that’s rare for the comments section.) One person wrote: “I was at this game. Best national anthem I’ve ever witnessed. I hope she kills ya at the super bowl!” Another said, “She killed it and she looked beautiful that night I love her hair.” Another person commented, “I love how she didn’t throw a lot of acrobatics into her high notes just let them soar so much more powerful than way.”

Here’s Lovato’s performance for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

VideoVideo related to demi lovato previously performed the national anthem at the world series 2020-02-02T18:03:41-05:00

And for a blast from the past, here’s her performance at an NFL game in 2008.

VideoVideo related to demi lovato previously performed the national anthem at the world series 2020-02-02T18:03:41-05:00

During Lovato’s performance at the Super Bowl today, Christine Sun Kim will join her and will be signing the song, CBS Sports reported. Kim, 39, has gained a lot of acclaim from her text paintings charting degrees of “Deaf Rage,” Artnet reported. Next month she will debut a new work at the MIT List Visual Arts Center. She said about the opportunity: “I was a bit stunned that they even considered me. Honestly, I’m not exactly big on watching signed songs or interpreted music. The Deaf community has this amazing group of poets who can really sign with so much rhythm; however, the ones who sign songs written by non-deaf people get so much more attention because that’s the kind of content the hearing world values.”

Demi Lovato (full name Demetria Devonne Lovato) was born in 1992. Her career started when she appeared on Barney & Friends and then on the Disney Channel’s Camp Rock. She was born in New Mexico and raised in Dallas, Texas. She has an older sister named Dallas, a younger half-sister named Madison De La Garza, and an older half-sister named Amber. Her parents divorced in 1994, just about two years after she was born.

Lovato was on hiatus for a while before performing “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards in January 2020, marking her comeback. She’s also joined the cast of Eurovision, a Netflix movie where she’ll star with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. This is her first acting appearance since she was on Glee in 2013. She’ll also have a guest role on Will & Grace and in March she signed with a new manager, Scotter Braun.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works