Demi Lovato’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Demi Lovato, who performed at the 2020 Super Bowl, has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A bulk of her wealth comes from her albums sales and touring, though she also has various endorsements, which focus on health and fitness.

The 27-year-old singer has been in the entertainment industry since 2002 when she made her debut on Barney & Friends. She played the role of Angela until 2004. She also appeared in an episode of Prison Break. Her big break was arguably in the 2008 Disney film, Camp Rock. The same year, she released her album Don’t Forget, which debuted in the No. 2 slot on the Billboard 200 chart and kicked off her successful music career. Her sophomore album, Here We Go Again (2009), was a No. 1 album. Unbroken (2011), Demi (2013), Confident (2015) and Tell Me You Love Me (2017) were all top five albums on the U.S. charts.

Lovato has always been open about her struggle with substance abuse. In the summer of 2018, she was hospitalized for a drug overdose. At the 2020 Grammys, the singer performed publicly for the first time, where she sang, “Anyone,” a song she recorded four days before her overdose. While she hasn’t shared any details about her hospitalization, she called the experience a “scary” time in her life.

The singer has reemerged since her accident and stepped back into the limelight. To find out more about the singer’s wealth, continue reading below for five fast facts:

She Reportedly Earned Six Figures From Her Fabletics Endorsements

One of the things Lovato has never been shy about is her penchant to work out. The singer loves to exercise and share her favorite regiments with her fans. This translated into an endorsement with Fabletics, the popular athleisure company.

When she posted an ad to her 76.6 Instagram followers, she could earn as much as $250,000 per post, according to estimates from Huffington Post, which is around the amount celebrities with similar fame and follower count earn.

It was a seamless partnership. “I like to work out a lot. I like to stay active,” Lovato told the Los Angeles Times in May 2017. “I wanted to design comfortable clothes that make people feel confident.”

Lovato Earned $20 Million From Her Tell Me You Love Me Tour

The star has earned a majority of her wealth from her music career, with touring accounting for the bulk of it. She had earned $20 million from the tour, with $1.5 million coming from her show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to Billboard. The star was slated to perform in 20 cities in North America. She kicked off her tour with a sold-out show at San Diego’s Viejas Arena in February.

The tour was cut short after Lovato’s overdose. Two weeks after her hospitalization, she announced she would not finish the rest of her shows. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she wrote at the time.

Before the Tell Me You Love Me tour, she hit the road with Nick Jonas for the Future Now tour. The two raked in $16 million, where they sold more than 260,000 million tickets. There were 37 dates on the tour, which largely took place in U.S. and Canadian cities.

She Reportedly Earned $3 million As an X Factor Mentor

In 2011, Lovato joined the singing competition X Factor for its second season as a mentor. She reportedly earned $1 million for her first season and $2 million for her second, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

She joined fellow celebrity advisers Britney Spears, Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid. The youngest judge, Lovato was in charge of the Young Adults category. Her best performing contestant, CeCe Frey, finished in sixth place.

She left the series after two seasons to focus on music and acting. “I started the show being a singer and a musician, and so I’m going to go back to that,” Lovato said at the time. “It’s been really great, but I’m so excited for 2014. I’m going to dedicate it completely and entirely to music—touring and making a new album. Possibly releasing one.”

Lovato Bought Her First Home at 16 Years Old

Most people don’t move out until they’re in their twenties, but Lovato was a teenager when she bought her first house. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer purchased her first home for $1.88 million in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles.

Her second real estate purchase came when she was 18. The star bought a family compound in Sherman Oaks, California in 2010. She reportedly paid $2.25 million for the property.

Lovato’s next purchase in 2016 was her most expensive to date. She dropped $8.3 million on a house in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. But she wouldn’t keep it for more than two years. First, inclement weather threatened the home, with storms causing a mudslide that made the home temporarily inhabitable. It’s also the site of Lovato’s overdose. After she recovered from her hospitalization, she listed the home for $9.5 million.

She Once Rented a Private Island For Her Friends

Lovato is a good friend to have around. While talking to InStyle about being sensible with her money, Lovato confessed that sometimes she likes to splurge.

One time, she decided to fly her friends to Fiji and then Bora Bora, where she rented out a private island. “We were the only people on this island. It was a lot. It was a splurge because I wanted my privacy, but it was really fun,” she told the magazine in 2018.

But it’s all about balance. Lovato even has a hack for when it comes to saving money online. “Sometimes, when I go online shopping, I just put things in the cart, and then I exit out of it so that I feel like I went shopping, but I actually didn’t buy anything,” she said during the same interview.

Essentially, Lovato’s recommendation is if you want it and you can afford it—then buy it. “My advice to [young women] would be if you work hard, then it’s okay to treat yourself, but just be smart with it,” she said. “Don’t buy shoes before you pay rent.”

