Demi Lovato’s Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged

Demi Lovato, multi platinum recording artist sung the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

She wore a white tuxedo and had her hair down. She kept the song on time and didn’t try many vocal tricks with it as the fly over took place as the men and women of the AV and Marine Corps flew over the stadium.

Valderrama, a 39-year-old actor, reported in his Instagram account that he became engaged to, Pacheco, a 28-year-old model.

E! News reported Valderrama and Lovato dated from 2010 to 2016. Valderrama and his new fiancee, Amanda Pacheco, became engaged on January 1, 2020. Lovato responded to her former boyfriend’s engagement, saying she was “happy if he was happy.”

Demi Lovato Was Never Engaged to Wilmer Valderrama

E! News continued, “…she also realized he wasn’t going to be her life partner and she’s known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though.”

OK Magazine reported Wilmer came to see Lovato in recovery after her July 2018 drug overdose.

Demi Lovato Recently Split with Model Boyfriend Austin Wilson

OK Magazine reported Demi broke up with her boyfriend, model Austin Wilson to “concentrat[e] on herself and her work … as well as [focus] on her relationship with God.”

People reported the singer and her model boyfriend Austin Wilson split after only a few months of dating.

The pair made their relationship public in November when she shared a photo of herself with Wilson on Instagram. The photo of the pair has been since deleted from her Instagram account. Wilson also deleted a photo from his Instagram page. The now-deleted photo previously showed him giving Lovato a hug from behind.

