Deon Cole’s Bell Bottoms Draw Comments From Snoop Dogg

Deon Cole wore Gucci bell bottoms at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards. His wardrobe choice led to comments from Snoop Dogg as well as “threats,” according to the “Black-ish” star.

On February 25, Cole, 48, posted a 15-minute long Instagram video in which he spoke out about the criticism regarding his 1970s throwback outfit. The day before posting the video, Cole posted a screenshot of a direct message he received that simply read, “Gay ass n****.” In the caption of that post, Cole said that he had received “many many more derogatory messages and threats.” Cole added, “It’s sad that these messages come from my own kind but more about this tomorrow.”

Cole said in the video that he had “been told” that he had been called a “b**** ass n****” following the awards ceremony. Cole said that people had threatened violence against him and that “women” had said of the outfit, “You ain’t s*** no more. You was my favorite comic.” Cole said that he had been “denounced” from being funny because of the bell bottoms. Cole expressed his frustration that women who had called him gay because of his pants do not make comments on men who wear baggy pants that “sag of they ass” or who wear “skinny skinny” pants.

Cole added, “I’ve always been about fashion, I’ve always been about culture and I’ve been a real one while doing it.”

https://twitter.com/sohh/status/1232368370508533761/photo/1

Snoop commented on Cole’s post saying, “That outfit was [funny]. Anyway u a comedian n**** deal with it [be strong] and clap back.” While model Tyson Beckford was complimentary of Cole’s video saying, “Preach! If they don’t wanna hear ya f***’m! Keep killin them wit Success.”

