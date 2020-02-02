Did the Groundhog See His Shadow This Year 2020?

Did the groundhog see his shadow today, February 2, 2020? No.

There will be an early spring.

Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog that lives in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, was brought out before a crowd of thousands to determine if winter was going to end sooner or later this year.

The procession of the “Top Hats” began as the recorded orchestra music began. All the men gathered on stage and put down a red carpet, presumably for the groundhog. They began a speech about their 134th trek being the largest in the history of Groundhog Day. The Top Hats began to spell Punxsutawney for the crowd and taught them the secret inner circle sign: “live long like Phil.”

As snow began to softly fall on the crowd and the Top Hats said their thank yous to all the people who helped make this event possible, the Inner Circle introduced themselves to the crowd.

One Top Hat told the crowd to “do a selfie” before he informed them about the two scrolls he had to denote winter or spring. Then the president of the Top Hats brought out a cane that all presidents used to be able to speak in “groundhogese” in order to understand what the groundhog says.

They started to chant to wake Phil up. They tap the door three times, the Top Hats grab Phil out of his hole and set him on top of the red carpet. They have some trouble dragging the creature from his hole and the hot mics picked up a fair amount of scuffling sounds before they held the creature aloft and the crowd in Punxsutawney cheered for the animal and began a “Phil” chant.

Then, they got down to “serious business.” They put the animal down and he sort of chewed on something but did nothing else on top of a giant stump. Then his handler, John Griffiths just sort of picked him up and stroked him. At this point, he made his prediction.

The groundhog did not see his shadow and there will be an early spring.

The prediction happened at about 7:20 a.m. this year on 02/02/2020, but groundhog enthusiasts at Gobbler’s Knob have been participating in festivities since 3:00 a.m. this morning, with singing, dancing and fireworks.

The groundhog, who drinks a magic, life extending serum, has been forecasting the weather for centuries, according to Lancaster Online.

Punxsutawney Phil came out of his burrow in a stump on Gobbler’s Knob and was assisted by handler, John Griffiths. What does the shadow mean? Six more weeks of winter. What does no shadow mean? Early spring.

Lancaster Online continues that the Inner Circle of the Groundhog Club are the only people who are capable of speaking to Punxsutawney Phil using “Groundhogese.”

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, “thousands of visitors attend the annual trek to see Punxsutawney Phil reveal his forecast at Gobbler’s Knob.”

People have been celebrating Groundhog Day since 1886, says the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. That’s the first year the event was ever recorded in the local newspaper.

The Germans brought this tradition to the United States because they believed that if a hedgehog saw its shadow on February 2, it would mean that there was six more weeks of winter. If he did not see his shadow, spring would arrive early, continues the Punxutawney Groundhog Club on its website.

The Germans did not find many hedgehogs in the new world, however, and had to swap in a groundhog for the event. This is how Punxsutawney Phil became a significant part of American folklore, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Groundhog Day is erroneously reported by numerous sources to be tied to Christianity when, in fact, Groundhog Day has nothing to do with Christianity. It is an event that coincides with Candlemas, which is a Christian holiday that marks the presentation of Jesus Christ to the Temple. Candlemas takes place on February 2, The Feast of the Presentation, says National Today.

Groundhog Day does not represent, as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club says, any “traditional belief” held by Christian denominations that animals are able to forecast the weather.

Groundhog Day has come under fire this year by PETA. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a “large animal rights organization,” wrote a letter “urging the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to retire Phil and another Punxsutawney groundhog to a reputable sanctuary and start using a cutting-edge animatronic groundhog that could actually predict the weather [emphasis PETA’s own] using artificial intelligence.”

“Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a press release. “PETA is offering the club a win-win situation: Breathe life into a tired tradition and finally do right by a long suffering animal.”

Punxsutawney Phil is “kept in a plexiglass box at the local library,” according to PETA.

The Inner Circle respond to PETA on Punsxutawney Phil’s Facebook page, saying that he lives better than the average child in Western Pennsylvania” says the Inner Circle to The Punxsutawney Spirit.

