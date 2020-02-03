DJ Khaled, Super Bowl 2020 Guest Performer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

While several surprise guests for Super Bowl LIV have been confirmed, DJ Khaled remains a large question mark for the fans. We know that Khaled is in town for the event, and will be performing in other Super Bowl-related events, but is he going to make an appearance in the big game? Perhaps.

Though no official confirmation has come on the subject, Khaled has history in Miami as well as with one of the headliners, Jennifer Lopez. He has certainly been celebrating his recent Grammy win while in Miami, and he may just celebrate with a performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show as well.

Regardless of whether he performs or not, we know that Khaled will be celebrating in Miami tonight, and he has plenty to celebrate.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. DJ Khaled’s Career Came Up in Miami, But He Was Actually Born in New Orleans

Without a quick Google search, you might assume that DJ Khaled was born and raised in Miami. He frequently and proudly represents the city in his music, but surprisingly it’s not the place of his birth. Khaled’s parents emigrated to New Orleans from Palestine before Khaled’s birth.

They eventually moved to Orlando, Florida before moving back to New Orleans, but Khaled eventually made his way to Miami to make his start in his career. His path to success was an arduous one, but at 22 years of age, he joined the hip hop station 99 Jamz and began to climb the ranks.

He worked hard, and eventually that work paid off for him. In 2003 99 Jamz gave him his own show, and in 2007 his album “We Takin’ Over” became his first nationally recognized hit. Khaled, however, never forgot where his career started, and still reps’ Miami to this day.

2. He Welcomed His Second Child Into the World in January 2020

Given his arduous journey to stardom, Khaled deserves to have plenty of celebration in his life. His latest celebration, outside of the festivities surrounding Super Bowl weekend in Miami, has to be the birth of his second son. On January 20th, 2020 Khaled announced the birth in DJ Khaled-esque fashion with “ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!”

The child is his second son with wife Nicole Tuck. Their first son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, also appears excited about his new baby brother. You can see plenty of adorable photos on his personal Instagram.

Khaled’s enthusiasm is not much of a surprise to fans. In fact, they’re quite used to his openness, as Khaled Snapchatted his first son’s birth back in 2016.

3. He’s All About His Kids, He Even Named His Last Album After His Son

Judging by his response to his son’s birth, it should come as only a minor surprise that Khaled not only featured his son on his latest album’s cover, but also named the album after him as well. Father of Ashad, which Khaled released in May of 2019, featured 15 tracks.

With the birth of his second son, can we expect “another one” when he releases his next album? We’ll have to wait and see.

4. If He Makes an Appearance, You’re Almost Certain to See Him Sipping Some Ciroc at Some Point

Khaled’s social media accounts have many different depictions of what you can assume is his favorite drink, Ciroc. The vodka company has a partnership with Khaled, and you can find Ciroc featured many different photos, videos, and even music videos.

Khaled has even helped create a new flavor alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs. Khaled dropped the commercially for the Summer Watermelon flavor on his Instagram page for his viewers to enjoy.

Judging by its presence across the board in videos and photos, if Khaled does make an appearance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, you will almost undoubtedly spot him hefting a bottle of Ciroc like the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

5. He Has a Working Relationship With Headliner Jennifer Lopez, and They Recorded a Popular Song Together Back in 2018

Another strong indication that Khaled will make an appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Performance? Khaled has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez before. Their hit song won the award for Best Collaboration at the VMAs in 2018.

Khaled has also recently dropped a cryptic hint on Instagram regarding the potential appearance. He posted a photo of himself and Rob Wade from Fox, stating “EveryTing Top Secert for NOW”. It is certainly an interesting post, as Fox is broadcasting Super Bowl LIV.

