Donald Trump Promotes Presidential Run During Super Bowl 2020

As part of his re-election campaign, President Donald Trump is airing a Super Bowl commercial during Sunday’s Big Game. The spot, which was released to Trump supporters by text on Thursday, discusses job increases, wage growth, and record low levels of unemployment. It starts off with a narrator stating, “America demanded change, and change is what we got.”

It sums up with a Trump proclaiming, “The best is yet to come.”

The commercial isn’t all that viewers will see on Sunday. The president has announced that his campaign will be airing a second, different 30-second ad. The second one has not yet been released.

The Trump Campaign Is Reportedly Paying $11 Million for Their Ads

As each 30-second commercial costs $5.6 million, the Trump campaign is spending around $11 million for their two 30-second spots. The Trump campaign said in a statement that this marks the “first-ever presidential campaign to buy time during the Super Bowl.”

Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 Campaign Manager, shared with USA Today, “Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans…”

The president will be spending the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach — he is not scheduled to attend the game.

According to Ad meter data, this is the first time two campaign ads are airing during the Super Bowl since at least 1989.

USA Today quotes Tim Calkins, a professor marketing at Northwestern University Kellogg’s School of Management, as saying, “A candidate in a gubernatorial race might buy an ad for a particular state, or someone might buy an ad for a particular town or neighborhood… But a national Super Bowl ad is unheard of when it comes to political candidates.”

Democratic Candidate Michael Bloomberg Is Also Releasing a Commercial During the Super Bowl

Trump is not the only candidate releasing a commercial during the Super Bowl. Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg will also be releasing an emotional ad that focuses on gun control.

The 60-second spot features a woman named Calandrian Kemp, who shares the story of losing her son, George Kemp Jr., to gun violence in 2013. He was just 20.

In the ad, Kemp says, “I just kept saying, you cannot tell me that the child I gave birth to is no longer here…” She continues, “I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby — they’re scared of him… And they should be.”

In a statement obtained by the New York Times, Howard Wolfson, a top adviser to Mr. Bloomberg shared, “I cried the first time I saw it. Other people who saw it in the office cried. There are a lot of fairly hard-bitten political people here.”

He added, “I think it’s going to stop people in their tracks… Frankly, amid the dancing raisins and souped-up cars, a mother speaking fundamental and powerful truths about her experience and her son’s loss will draw an awful lot of attention, deservedly so.”

