Doug Kiker on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Doug Kiker is a garbage man from a small town in Alabama whose soulful voice may have never reached ears beyond the back of his garbage truck if he hadn’t set out to build a better life for his children. Fitton is performing on the American Idol premiere Sunday, February 16. It airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Kiker’s fiancee, Valerie, encouraged him to audition. He found out shortly before his audition that he was expecting his second child. He already has a 2-year-old daughter named Eliana.

The experience changed his life, he said in interviews with his local TV station and in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

“It’s made me believe if I really put my all into something now, there’s nothing I can’t achieve. And I just want to give that message to my daughter,” he told ABC 3 WEAR TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Doug Kiker Grew Up in Alabama With Little & Works as a Garbage Man

Douglas Kiker had humble roots, and American Idol gave him his shot for his voice be heard. He grew up in a small town in central Alabama, works as a garbage man and never sang before an audience before his American Idol audition. He had no formal training, and told Lionel Richie on the show he didn’t know what was meant by “warming up.”

“I loved music all my life, but all I could ever do was just listen to the radio. I grew up, we had little to no means, you know,” he said in an interview with ABC 3 WEAR TV.

According to his Facebook page, he grew up in Greensboro, Alabama, and attended Greensboro High School West. He now lives in Mobile, Alabama. Greensboro is a tiny city in central Alabama, about midway between Birmingham and Montgomery. It has a population of less than 3,000 people. Mobile, Alabama is located on the coast, closer to Pensacola, Florida than his hometown about 150 miles away.

2.Doug Kiker Previously Auditioned for American Idol & Did Not Make the Cut

Papa Was A Rolling StoneMessing around after work. 2020-02-07T03:38:46.000Z

This Wasn’t Douglas Kiker’s first shot at American Idol success. Kiker auditioned in 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. He told ABC 3 WEAR TV he was so nervous that he flubbed the audition.

“I couldn’t even figure out what I was gonna do, I kept trying to remember the words to the song I was gonna sing, and when it came out, it came out horribly,” he explained.

Kiker tried again in Baton Rouge, and this time, his soulful voice impressed the judges.

It was his fiancee, Valerie, who encouraged him to audition for American Idol, he said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest, which you can listen to here.

“More than anything, it was just an avenue I hadn’t explored,” Kiker said. “I’m trying to do better for my family and my fiancé, Valerie, she said, ‘You have an amazing voice, American Idol is hosting auditions … you should go try out.’ And I was like, ‘Don’t think I won’t! I will! I will! I ain’t scared!’ And I went and did it and I was. I was nervous the whole time but I got through it.”

3. Doug Kiker Has a 2-Year-Old Daughter & Another on the Way & Wants to Show His Kids Anything Is Possible

Kiker told Ryan Seacrest he is expecting another child, which he learned shortly before his audition. He also has a 2-year-old daughter, Eliana.

“She is two years old and she has just got so much going for her,” Kiker told ABC 3 WEAR TV.

In his interview with Seacrest, he said he was motivated to audition to give a better life to his children. The experience gave him a renewed perspective on himself and what he could achieve, and he wants to pass that belief onto his children, he said.

“It’s made me believe if I really put my all into something now, there’s nothing I can’t achieve. And I just want to give that message to my daughter,” he told WEAR TV.

4. Douglas Kiker Never Performed Before Anyone Before His American Idol Audition

Doug Kiker had never performed in front of an audience before his American Idol audition. Most of his singing is done on the back of a garbage truck. He has no training, and Lionel Richie sent him out to warm up before his audition. Kiker told Ryan Seacrest in an interview, which you can listen to here, that was a nerveracking moment for him. Laughing, he said he thought he’d been kicked out of auditions before he even started. You can watch footage of those moments here.

However, the judges wanted to give him a chance to warm up, and Seacrest wanted to give him a moment to feel what it was like singing in front of people. He took him to perform in front of groups of people in Savannah, Georgia to give him that shot.

Kiker confided to Seacrest that the experience made him feel important.

“It made me feel like I was actually somebody for once,” Kiker said. “I know it’s kind of like sad, but its the truth. I came up from nothing and I’ve come really far from where I was at and it just made me feel like anything is possible.”

5. Doug Kiker Was Working as a Garbage Man Again at the Conclusion of American Idol

Douglas Kiker has returned to work at the conclusion of American Idol’s filming. He’s not permitted to say what happened on the show. But ABC 3 WEAR TV reported “he’s back to work and singing on the back of the garage truck like always.”

Kiker’s Facebook page says he works for Advanced Disposal and lives in Mobile, Alabama. He posts about the way he brightens the workday with singing.

“Singing in the rain while the tornado sirens going off,” he wrote November 21, 2019, sharing pictures of himself in his Advanced Disposal uniform.

While it’s unclear how far Kiker got on American Idol, or how it impacted his singing career, it’s clear that he’s still singing. He posts clips on YouTube, singing cover songs. He even posted a clip the day of the American Idol premiere on February 16, 2020. You can watch all his clips here.

READ NEXT: Meghan Fitton on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

