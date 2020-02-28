Popular Dentist Reveals Cost of Veneers, Benefit of Instagram Influencers

Oral hygiene is very important. Just ask Phoenix,Arizona-based dentist, Dr. Brian Harris.

Known to his 415,000 Instagram followers as “The Virtual Dentist,” I caught up with the cosmetic dentist on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and learned more about his practice and learned more about teeth health and the influencer market.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Hello to Doctor Brian Harris. What’s going on sir?

Dr. Brian Harris: I’m doing good man, how are you?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Man I’m alright just getting a ton of interviews done you being one of them. It’s a pleasure having you on as a cosmetic dentist you have to deal with people’s requests. Whether that be teeth cleaning or more that’s a large task?

Dr. Brian Harris: Yeah it is but you know what I think I’ve learned to only do the things that I’m truly passionate about so it makes it not a task but it’s fun every single day I show up to the office.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I believe it and just taking a look at your website you bring yourself as smock cleaner, builder educator who gave you that plug

Dr. Brian Harris: I earned that over the 15-years so I’m a speaker on the dental circuit I travel around the world and lecture to dentists worldwide on topics relating to cosmetic dentistry but as far as being a confidence builder that’s the one I’m always getting questions about. When people ask me what I do I usually say that some people know me as a dentist but what I really do is build confidence and that’s truly what I get to do every single day. As I design two new smiles everyday it’s truly a blessing.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Dr. Brian Harris who based in Phoenix, Arizona. The veneers are nothing new, you’ve seen celebrities in the past couple of years, Cardi B got them. Got a bag to fix her teeth, I actually had her dentist here on the Scoop B Podcast. Why should people invest in veneers?

Dr. Brian Harris: I tell people this. If you want to change the color, shape or position of the teeth. Veneers tend to be the best option, if it’s a matter of just getting your teeth not in line than invisalign or braces. The veneers really gives you the option to choose what exactly you want and go out create it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are they expensive?

Dr. Brian Harris: It depends they range from anywhere from $1,200 per tooth in some cities in the US to up to $4,000 per tooth. A lot of that depends on the doctors experience level but a lot of it is the area code.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Who’s the most famous person that you’ve worked with?

Dr. Brian Harris: Oh geez. The most famous one I can’t honestly mention but let’s just say that I’ve been with some of the lifeguards from Baywatch I’ve worked with a lot of radio personalities both locally and internationally. My expertise in the cosmetic space is working with a lot of them via social media. Some of the massive influencers out there on social media I tend to track and treat a lot of those.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What are some tips that you can give some folks for teeth care?

Dr. Brian Harris: The stuff that you’re going to hear everyday. Brushing and flossing it really is extremely important especially with the flossing. If you pick up the floss at least over two times a week that helps. But getting a great dentist and recommendations the toughest thing is to go out and find the right ones.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Brush your teeth two times or three times a day?

Dr. Brian Harris: I say two I think three is overkill.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How soon after someone is drinking a Coke-Cola or for some a shot of Hennessy when should they brush their teeth after consuming it?

Dr. Brian Harris: Realistically it’s not going to happen afterwards. As long as you don’t let that stuff get stuck in your teeth overnight just before bed is pretty good. Even if it’s a few hours later just make sure to get it done.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Dentists have the most stressful job or have the highest suicide rate?

Dr. Brian Harris: I think its both. What happens is it’s an amazing profession but what the reality is we are working with people throughout the day but some of them don’t want to see us. We working in such tight spaces. What were creating we do it in like half a millimeter to one millimeter designs all day long. So it’s just a high stress.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How does the dentist deal with high stress?

Dr. Brian Harris: Well I encourage doctors to deal with choosing what it is they like to do. Just do more of that, there’s some doctors out there that are better at surgeries and doing implants, I happen to be good at cosmetic dentistry. I just focus on that but that’s one of my big things finding your passion and just doing that. Not trying to be good at everything just one thing and focus on that.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How you navigate through marketing through social media. With influencers?

Dr. Brian Harris: To give you an idea what that means for me and my business, 60% of the work that I do is people who are flying from out of state to see me for the procedure. Which is unheard of in my profession until a few years ago. I see that working with people gives you more of an influence and that could be somebody with a couple thousands of followers that just is very cool. Or get somebody with a couple million followers it can have a big influence as well. I enjoy it, I think it’s just figuring out what their demographic is in the best way that I can help. Work with them or treat them sharing that message authentically.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: College educated and educating people. What’s next for you in 2020?

Dr. Brian Harris: Got a couple of cool stuff to drop, I have an own new line of oral care products that comes out at the end of January big new lectures on the dental circuit that are happening and some cool new procedures that are really unheard of yet to the dental world. A lot of good stuff happening.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What is it about Arizona, Phoenix area? Y’all just seem to rejuvenate and regenerate people with good health? Something in the air out there?

Dr. Brian Harris: It’s the sunshine man we never get that cloudy weather that gloomy weather it’s pretty needing.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So with veneers? There’s another brand of material what are some of the different ones. What’s the most expensive or cheapest?



Dr. Brian Harris: When I say composite veneers, 3-5 year fix. They look pretty good they’re just not nearly as strong. Strength And longevity is for composite.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Where was your point of “Hey this is what I want to do with my career”?



Dr. Brian Harris: It started for me in High School my dad is a dentist and when I was in High School that was kind of the first initial cosmetic revolution in dentistry. I saw him go through that I saw it first hand and from his business and dentistry just the love he had for it. That was the first time for me I