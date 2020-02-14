Dunkin Donuts & Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day 2020 Specials

Valentine’s Day is here, and you might be looking for some specials to help soothe that sweet tooth or a nice dessert for you and your significant other. There’s good news if that’s the case. Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme are both offering specials on Feb 14.

Be sure to check with your local location to ensure the deals are available; all promotions are at participating locations only, and some are labeled as only available while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Specials and Promos

Finding love may not be easy for @viallnicholas28, but teaching us how to make a donut bouquet is🍩🌹Along with @grubhub we’re offering guests a Perk for a free ½ dozen box of donuts & free delivery on orders $10+ when you order through Grubhub from 2/12 – 2/15. pic.twitter.com/vZ5HNCsAmM — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 13, 2020

Dunkin’ has a few ways of celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2020. The first is their usual heart-shaped donuts being offered. The donuts are available with four different fillings and different toppings.

Participating restaurants also have Valentine cards available with a purchase of a dozen donuts. Some of the captions on the cards include “You Mean Dough Much to Me,” “Thanks for filling my life with fun,” “Thanks for not sugarcoating things,” “glazy about you,” and “You’re my berry best friend.”

The backs of the cards show the different types of doughnuts, with sayings on them. Some of the sayings include “Strawberry frosted: Spending time together is always the berry best. When I’m with you nothing else seems to batter.”

Lastly, the donut chain partnered with GrubHub to offer a perk. With every order of $10 or more, guests can get a free half-dozen box of donuts along with free delivery. This offer is good through Feb 15, while supplies last at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme Specials and Promos

Be everyone’s favorite #Valentine this year. 🤗 A few days left to gift our Limited Edition Valentine's Dozen in our Valentine's Box! 🍩💕 While supplies last, through Feb 14th! Participating US & CAN shops here https://t.co/FE7mmLR1Gg. #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts #SayItWithDoughnuts pic.twitter.com/X11sKqJcsf — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 12, 2020

Krispy Kreme is offering its annual heart-shaped conversation heart doughnuts. The doughnut maker offers these specialty doughnuts in four different flavors and 24 fun sayings. You can order the doughnuts for pickup or delivery at participating locations.

Each of the heart-shaped doughnuts is decorated with phrases ranging from romantic to flirty including sayings like “CRAZY 4 U,” “ILYSM,” “LOVE,” “BAE,” “KISS ME” and “XOXO.” They come in pastel colors including pink, purple, green and yellow.

The fillings in the doughnuts come in four flavors: cake batter, strawberries & Kreme, original Kreme and Chocolate Kreme.

The box the doughnuts come in is reminiscent of the classic conversation heart boxes. You can also send Valentine’s Day E-Gift cards through Krispy Kreme’s website.

Krispy Kreme also recently added mini doughnuts to their lineup. They are available in 2-packs or 16-packs and have only been on the menu since early January. They’re smaller versions of the larger doughnuts for people who want to satisfy their sweet tooth without consuming a lot of extra calories.

The flavors for the Krispy Kreme Mini Doughnuts include Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Original Glazed.

Other deals for Valentine’s Day include heart-shaped pizza from places like California Pizza Kitchen, Hungry Howie’s, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut. For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, Papa John’s is bundling their heart-shaped pizza with heart-shaped brownies for a discount.

