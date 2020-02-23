Ed Brown Height & Age: the 90 Day Fiancé Star’s Background & Stats

Ed Brown, star of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is known as “Big Ed,” although the nickname is actually an ironic play on the reality’s star’s height. Brown, who is 54-years-old, stands at 4’11” tall, and admits that the name, which he gave to himself, helps him “feel tall,” despite his short stature.

Ed and his long-distance girlfriend Rosemarie will be featured on the newest season of Before the 90 Days, which airs Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. Here’s what you need to know about Ed ahead of the Season 4 premiere:

Ed Was Single For 28 Years Before He Met Rosemarie

Ed is a professional photographer from San Diego, California, who has been single for the last 28 years after a sticky split with his ex-wife. “My track record with relationships is not very good,” Ed told TLC producers. “I was married for two years, and it didn’t work out, because I was unfaithful. It was just a stupid mistake.”

Although his relationship with his ex-wife didn’t work out, he says the heartbreak was worth it in the end. “I did get a beautiful daughter out of that marriage,” Ed said during the Season 4 premiere. “Tiffany, she’s 29 years old. We are pretty much two peas in a pod. She’s just like her father, stubborn, and she is the best thing I’ve created on this earth.”

Ed didn’t think he’d ever find love again, and had resigned himself to a life with nothing but his dog Teddy and his daughter. “I said to myself, I’m never gonna find love,” he explained. “It’s me and Teddy. This is gonna be my life.” However, that all changed when he met Rosemarie, a 23-year-old native of the Philippines.

Ed Hasn’t Been Honest With Rose About His Height

Ed and Rose connected through social media and were immediately smitten with one another. Despite the 31-year age gap, the two fell head-over-heels in love; Ed is now planning to take a flight to the Philippines to meet his long-distance girlfriend in person, where he plans to propose.

However, Ed hasn’t been honest with Rose about his height. He told Rose he is 5’3″ tall, when he actually stands less than five feet tall. Ed mentioned in a promo of the upcoming season that he’s worried how Rose might react when she sees him in person.

“I haven’t been exactly honest with Rose about my appearance,” Ed says in the clip below. After the two meet in an airport, he asks Rose, “you like?” and she looks rather unimpressed, and timidly nods her head. (Check out the clip at the 1:12 mark)

The same promo shows Ed and Rose arguing during his visit to the Philippines, and at one point he asks Rose if she is willing to just “throw it all away.” Another clip shows him breaking down in tears while telling the camera, “he does not believe in love,” so it’s clear the two have some issues to work through before they find their “happily ever after.”

