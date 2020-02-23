Ed & Rosemarie on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

Ed and Rosemarie, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, feature on Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff. The new season airs Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, and follows seven new couples and one former 90 Day pair as they travel across the world to meet their international soulmates.

“Big Ed,” 54, met his 23-year-old girlfriend Rosemarie online. The two have been together for three months, and although the reality stars have a 31-year age gap, they quickly hit it off and fell in love. Ed is planning on flying to the Philippines to meet his young girlfriend in person and hopes to propose before the end of the trip. However, his 29-year-old daughter doesn’t support her father’s relationship with Rose, and has refused to speak to him since the two started dating. If Ed flies to the Philippines and asks Rose to marry him, he risks losing his daughter forever.

Here’s what we know about Ed and Rose ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Ed is 4’11” Tall, But He Told Rose That He’s 5’3″

Putting it on the line for love! Can Ed rise to the challenge? Follow his journey on the new season of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/gRhTdAQPqS — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) February 22, 2020

Although Ed and Rose frequently Skype with one another, Ed hasn’t been completely honest with his long-distance girlfriend about his height. The reality star, who admits he is very self-conscious about his height, is just under five feet tall, although he told Rose that he’s 5’3″.

“I’m Ed, I’m 54-years-old and I’m from San Diego,” the reality star introduces himself in the clip above, before jokingly adding, “I’m 4,11, not in heels.”

Ed explains that he hasn’t been in a relationship for 28 years, but that all changed when he met Rose, who he says is the “girl of [his] dreams.” The reality star notes that he “can’t wait to meet her,” and says he’s head-over-heels in love with his Filipino girlfriend. However, he has his doubts about her commitment to him once she sees how tall he really is. He asks her will happen if she “sees [him] and runs away,” and she responds, “I don’t know.”

Ed & Rose Are Facing a Rocky Road to Their ‘Happily Ever After’ & Promos Promise a Few Explosive Arguments

First Look: "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4!Season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8pm ET/PT, with the franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-12-17T19:27:34.000Z

Unfortunately, it looks like Ed and Rose will be facing a few obstacles throughout their time together in the Philippines. In the promo above, Ed flies out to meet Rose, and she seems rather unimpressed by his height.

The two can also be seen arguing toward the end of the clip, at the 2:15 mark. Ed asks Rose if she wants to “throw it all away,” and she responds “I don’t care, I’m going home.” After she walks away, a tearful Ed tells the cameras that he does “not believe in love,” so these two definitely have a rocky road ahead of them.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

