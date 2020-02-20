The Elephant on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/19/2020

The Masked Singer Season 3, episode four aired on Wednesday, February 19. After Group A finished, it was time for Group B to shine. The Elephant took the stage, shedding some more light on what his true identity might be.

Here’s what we have learned about The Elephant and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ The Elephant Clues & Guesses

In The Elephant’s first clue package, the judges wondered if he might be a politician. “I was a calf when I found my calling. And with hard work turned my passion into a one-man show. I went from canvasing park benches to leading a charge,” he said. “And now I’m ramping up to a new calling. So to sum it up, go risk it all for a relevant cause.”

The clue package showed a bicycle, drums and hinted about the White House. One of the things he revealed was he was not a professional singer or dancer, and the judges commended him for being “brave” and taking the stage.

The Elephant sang “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure for his first song.

The Elephant on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Knowing the performer was not a professional singer, the judges picked performers who were athletes, drummers and even a politician. The top guesses for The Elephant from the judges were Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, Tommy Lee and former Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

It was comedian Ken Jeong who made the guess about O’Rourke, saying, “We’re talking about White House as a clue. This may be a candidate who ran for president and recently dropped out.”

The other judges didn’t seem to agree. Jenny McCarthy assumed it might be Lance Armstrong because of his career as a cyclist. “Someone like this would go to the White House,” she said, noting the Tour de France’s Armstrong has won.

The bicycles made Nicole Scherzinger think of Travis Barker, but host Nick Cannon said the height didn’t match, so she switched her guess to Tommy Lee.

Before he performed, some people guessed The Elephant might be will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas. The costume looks like something he would wear in one of their videos. More, they claimed a promo, where it says “Play that trunk-y music,” could be a reference to The Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 album Elephunk.

