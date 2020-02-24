American Idol is back for season 18, and with that comes a large number of contestants trying to win their way to Hollywood week. One of those contestants is Eliza “Catastrophe” Johnson, who surprised the judges with a very original song.

Her audition has already been making waves ahead of the episode’s airing. The original song, “Sardines,” was turned into a sing-a-long music video on the American Idol YouTube channel.

Eliza Catastrophe is Johnson’s stage name. Previously, she was the head of a group called “Violet Catastrophe” She has been performing and songwriting since she was a teenager.

Here’s what you need to know about Johnson:

1. She Sang a Song About Sardines for Her Idol Audition

VideoVideo related to eliza catastrophe, ‘american idol’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-02-23T19:30:08-05:00

Johnson has loved sardines since she was a child; growing up, her dad burned the oil in the cans of sardines, but would only show her the trick if she ate the whole can of fish first. It’s fitting that she sang the song “Sardines” for her audition since it was her father who urged her to audition in the first place.

“I watched the show when I was younger but it was actually my dad and my grandparents who really wanted me to audition,” she told KXLY.

She wrote the song in just one day. She said it annoyed her roommate so much that he hated it, but the song got stuck in everyone else’s head.

The song has its own music video on Johnson’s YouTube channel.

2. She is From Spokane, Washington

Johnson is from Spokane, where she grew up with her parents. Johnson works as a server at Fleur De Sel Creperie on the lower South Hill in Spokane, Washington. The owners of the Creperie sponsored her trip to Los Angeles to audition for American Idol.

The creperie serves crepes for breakfast or lunch in a modern, rustic setting. The company posted on Facebook in support of Eliza’s audition.

They wrote, “Go Eliza! Check out her video!” with a link to the KXLY news story. Comments on the post show appreciation for Johnson. One commenter wrote, “Eliza is awesome! Great personality in the song!”

3. She Recently Released an Album

Johnson released an album, titled You, in late 2019. Her first album, “I,” meaning one, was released previously.

You is a collection of 15 original songs and one cover song with the word “you” in them, according to a Facebook release day event. “It is the companion album to ‘Oh,’ which will follow and is a collection of 15 songs without the word ‘you’ in them.”

All of the songs on the albums were written by Eliza Catastrophe in the 10-year span from when she was 18 to when she was 28. You was released on November 29, 2019. She wrote some of the songs when she was in high school.

4. You Was Initially Released on MP3 Players

In order to celebrate the release of her album, Johnson purchased 50 off-brand MP3 players and then uploaded her album to each one. The players, which could be purchased as part of her Black Friday special, came with charging cables and earbuds.

“I’m kind of building my legacy through this album,” she said. “I’ve been thinking lately, I’m going to have Eliza Catastrophe on my tombstone, so people going by will look up my music.”

The album is now available on all streaming platforms. I has also been re-released and is available on all streaming platforms.

5. Johnson Plays Multiple Instruments

Though she began her explorations into music with the acoustic guitar, Johnson has since become a multi-instrumentalist musician. According to an interview with Inlander, Johnson began playing guitar at 13 years old. Her father was a poet, so she grew up around wordplay.

Johnson first began performing when she was 18 years old, and she was briefly part of a band called Friends of Mine in which she played the bass guitar.

She recorded, engineered and released You by herself, saying she wanted to do it for next to no money.

“Poorness is my medium,” she said. “And I wanted whatever I put out to reflect only on me.”

READ NEXT: What is Ryan Seacrest’s Salary as the ‘American Idol’ Host?