Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi’s Amazon Super Bowl 2020 Ad

In their new Super Bowl ad for Amazon, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi imagine what life was like before Alexa.

The commercial starts with Ellen and Portia preparing to go out somewhere when Ellen asks Alexa to turn down the thermostat. Ellen asks, “What do you think people did before Alexa?”

We then cut to a montage of historical situations where people try and figure out what to do without an Alexa. In one scene, a man asks a paperboy to tell him today’s news. “It doesn’t matter, it’s all fake.” In another scenario, a queen asks a jester to tell a joke. He fails. Then, a man on a wagon asks another man to play his favorite song. When a maid is asked to turn the temperature down, she physically picks up a log with fire and tosses it out the window. Put simply, the commercial seems to convey the idea that things didn’t work out well before Alexa.

We then cut back to Portia and Ellen in the car, and Portia says, “Y’know, I don’t know what people did before Alexa.”

Ellen Debuted the Commercial During Her Show on Wednesday

Hey, Alexa — show everyone our upcoming Super Bowl ad. Thanks @TheEllenShow and @PortiaDeRossi! pic.twitter.com/U8Qua3dhwg — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 29, 2020

Because Ellen is, well, Ellen, she debuted her commercial on her show on Wednesday.

Bezos also tweeted the ad on Wednesday morning.

The spot was worked on by Droga5 and Amazon. Droga5 is a New York City-based ad agency whose website reads, “We solve problems through creativity and collaboration.” They were recently named Adweek Agency of the Decade. Droga5 has worked on Game of Thrones, Perksy, Prudential, IHop, Mailchimp, The New York Times, Covergirl, and more.

This year’s commercial will air during the third quarter.

A 30-Second Spot Costs $5.6 Million

This year, prices rose again when it came to purchasing ad space during the Super Bowl. Instead of spending $5.1 million (which was the case last year), companies were forced to pay up to $5.6 million for a Super Bowl commercial. Fox has revealed that their 77 ad slots were sold quickly, and they were forced to accommodate more due to the high demand for ad space.

For this reason, some companies pulled out of the commercial scene this year. Stella Artois, for one, has chosen not to run an ad. Instead, according to the New York Times, they are sponsoring a three-day event in Miami. Peter Van Overstraeten, a vice president at the company, shared, “It’s a matter of balancing and making sure our efforts are not lost in the big sea of messaging that’s going on,” he said.

Port de Stella’s three-day event will take place in Miami, and will welcome celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Burger King and Sketchers are two other companies that will not be advertising during the big game, although they did last year.

As the New York Times points out, TV advertising is a huge business that is worth $42 billion in the US, as of last year. However, companies as of late have been opting out of TV advertising in favor of digital advertising.

