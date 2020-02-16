Emily & Sasha 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Emily and Sasha, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, welcomed their first son together earlier this season. The couple has had a few ups and downs throughout their time on Season 7 of the show, but have ultimately overcome every obstacle thrown at them, and appear to still be together today.

The reality couple dealt with issues involving Sasha’s ex-wives, Emily’s family and sister Betsy, and their move to America this season. However, it looks like the couple is still happily raising their son in the U.S. today, judging by Emily’s Instagram page. The reality star frequently posts pictures of her Russian husband and their infant son Davidka, so the two are definitely still together.

Here’s what we know about Sasha and Emily and their relationship today ahead of tonight’s “Couple’s Tell All” finale:

The Reality Couple Faced a Few Issues This Season, Specifically Involving Emily’s Sister Betsy

TLC put a lot of emphasis on the fact that Emily was Sasha’s third wife (and the third mother of his third child) during earlier episodes of the show. However, that storyline didn’t really pan out much this season, as the issue was rarely brought up past the first few episodes. Instead, Season 7 focused strongly on Emily’s pregnancy and the delivery of their son Davidka, before it switched over to the issues Emily’s sister Betsy had with Sasha after they relocated to the U.S.

The reality couple had a relatively lowkey storyline this season, with the worst of their drama involving Betsy. Sasha and Emily only had a few arguments over how much time Sasha was (not) spending with Davidka, and there was one small incident where Emily told him he couldn’t be throwing out the food in Betsy’s house just because he thought it was unhealthy.

Aside from the issues mentioned above, the biggest problem the two face throughout Season 7 was Betsy claiming Sasha was “fat-shaming” his wife and using her for a green card. Although it was a bit alarming to see Sasha put so much stock in Emily’s post-baby weight, he is a fitness trainer, and Emily admitted that she was unhappy with her body after having Davidka, so it really didn’t amount to too much drama.

Emily Frequently Defends Sasha on Instagram & Often Posts Pictures of Them Together

Despite the few issues Emily and Sasha faced throughout their season of the show, the two happily tied the knot toward the end of Season 7, and have remained together since. Emily frequently posts pictures of Sasha and Davidka on Instagram, and vehemently defends her husband against fans who believe he is too focused on her weight and doesn’t care about their family.

Emily has also mentioned in the past that she doesn’t like the way TLC edited their storyline to make it look like Sasha was some fitness monster. The reality star recently shared a picture of the two together, writing, “For a while, I was disappointed that the world didn’t get to meet the Sasha I know. The man I know is always thinking about how he can be a better provider for his family. The man who sees something in the store and says, ‘I want to send this to my father, son, brother, etc.’ The man who doesn’t have a lot of possessions because he’s so giving. I remember asking why he was always giving his clothes away to his brother, and he’d say, ‘Because it’s better that he has them than me.’ He would work split shifts but still come home on a long metro ride to check on me. He’s the kind of man who will help others and expect nothing in return. He’s never afraid to chase his dreams. When his family calls, he answers. I love you, and I’ll forever appreciate you for all you’ve done. I’ve come to terms with everything. I’ll keep the real you to myself.”

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST to see how Emily and Sasha’s love story plays out in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

