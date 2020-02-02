Emme Maribel Muniz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emme Maribel Muñiz will join her mom, Jennifer Lopez, on stage during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Emme is one of three known guest performers that will be taking the stage at the event in what will be her most-watched performance yet.

Lopez prepped for her Super Bowl performance all week alongside co-headliner Shakira, and Emme has been joining her on set for downtime between rehearsals. A day before the show, it was announced that Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme would join her sometime during the show.

The Super Bowl halftime show will be watched by millions of people, and Emme will be sure to steal at least part of the show.

Here’s what you need to know about Emme:

1. She Has a Twin Brother

Emme Maribel Muñiz was born on Feb. 22, 2008, just after midnight in a long island hospital. According to Simon Fields, Lopez’s manager, Emme was born first, at 5.7 pounds, followed by Maximillian David, who was 6 pounds when he was born.

Emme and Max hadn’t made much of a wave in the headlines before they were ten years old, but that began changing when videos of Emme singing began to surface. Max is also reportedly a talented dancer.

Max will be walking Lopez down the aisle this year when the songstress finally ties the knot to her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

2. She Sang Before She Talked

In May 2019, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight that Emme caught the singing bug from a very young age.

“It’s natural,” she said. “Emme could always sing. I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to be humming, like, really humming to herself.”

She went on to say that she thought Emme was singing, and Emme’s father, Marc Anthony, agreed. Lopez said Emme has Anthony’s voice and “She’s amazing.”

She was asked if Emme would join her on tour at some point, but she said she wasn’t sure she’d want her daughter to go through everything that would come along with it.

“And it’s a lot of scrutiny and you really put yourself out there in a way,” she explained. “And now, in this age of social media, where people can be so brutal and mean at times, I don’t want her to put herself any more out there than she is.”

The proud mother continued on to say that Emme would do the tour if she wanted to since that’s what she loves.

3. Emme Joined Lopez on Tour

In June 2019, Emme joined her mother on stage to help kick off the “It’s My Party” tour. She took the stage in front of 20,000 screaming fans to perform “Limitless” with her mom. She then joined her mom at each stop of the tour to sing the song.

In a six-minute YouTube video, Emme opens up about what it was like to be on tour with her mom. She said she’s been in plays before and been on stage, but it was nothing like being on the stage on tour. She also said she liked rehearsing and looking behind her to see which backup dancer was behind her on stage.

She said she doesn’t like getting her hair and makeup done before going out on stage, but she does have some ways to calm her nerves.

“Usually, the light’s too bright in my eyes, so I can’t see anybody, so that’s good,” she said. “So I just look at mom.”

Later in the video, she says that it feels like she’s accomplished something when she gets to see and hear all the people cheering her on from the audience.

4. Emme’s Dad is Marc Anthony

Emme was born to Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony in 2008. The couple got married in 2004 in a secret ceremony at Lopez’s home. There was never a formal announcement of their wedding, but the two were later spotted wearing matching wedding rings. They separated in 2011.

Anthony is still very much a part of Max and Emme’s lives, though. In June 2018, he was seen attending Emme’s dance recital alongside Lopez, Rodriguez and Max.

Lopez and Anthony also support each other and team up to work together. They appeared together on screen in Lopez’s single “Nu Tú Ni Yo.”

For Father’s Day in 2019, Lopez paid tribute to Anthony on Instagram.

“Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you sooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!” She included a photo of Anthony and a photo of Rodriguez in her post.

5. She Wrote a Children’s Book

When Emme was 10 years old, she caught her mother’s entrepreneurial spirit. The then 10-year-old has a penchant and love for storytelling.

Emme wrote her own children’s book, titled Lord Help Me! in 2018. In June 2018, Emme and Lopez met with publishers to pitch the idea and share Emme’s accomplishment.

Ana Martin-Larranaga illustrated the book, including the cover. Martin-Larranaga is a renowned Spanish children’s book illustrator.

