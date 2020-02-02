Chris Rock & Sylvester Stallone in Facebook’s First Super Bowl Ad

Facebook’s first venture into the Super Bowl ad game includes a commercial with Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone, which airs on February 2, 2020. The commercial features Rock and Stallone in a series of ads promoting Facebook Groups, and is part of its “More Together” campaign, which aims to celebrate the connections of people using the social network’s Groups feature, according to AdWeek.

Facebook Groups lets users create different communities and pages for people to interact directly with each other over a shared common interest. The Super Bowl commercial is 60-seconds long and features 14 groups related to rocks, including Stallone’s famous Rocky role, as well as a series of other, rock-related hobbies. Check out a preview of the ad below:

The Ad is Facebook’s First Super Bowl Commercial & Features a Variety of ‘Rock’ Hobbies & Groups

Facebook’s CMO Antonio Lucio explained the theme of the spot as “Whatever you rock, there is a group for you,” according to AdWeek. The clip above features different “rocks,” such as rocking chairs, rocket ships, rock climbing, rock-paper-scissors, Rocky, Chris Rock, and actual rocks, including rock collections.

“The campaign is aimed at celebrating the feeling people get from getting together with people who share their interest via Facebook groups,” Lucio noted, according to AdWeek. “The focus in 2020 is to ensure that the Facebook brand is more present in moments of culture.” The CMO also added, “You’re going to see some outrageous names for groups,” but that they’re “all real.”

The commercial was created with ad agency Wieden + Kennedy and is part of the company’s “More Together” branding campaign, which was launched early last year under Lucio, who joined Facebook in the summer of 2018, according to Variety.

“Facebook for the first time is advertising during the Super Bowl with its ‘More Together’ campaign showcasing how people from different backgrounds come together over shared interests and experiences, all through Facebook Groups,” a company rep said in a statement to Variety. “With cameo appearances from Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone, the spot drives home the message that for whatever you rock, there is a Facebook group for you.”

Stallone’s Segment Was Shot in Front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Where His Rocky Scene Was Filmed

It was fantastic working with @chrisrock. We got along great. Admire his wit… @Facebook did a great job producing, and it is going to be amazingly entertaining at #SuperBowlLIV. pic.twitter.com/F7iN2lgIdp — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 18, 2019

According to Variety, Stallone shot part of Facebook’s ad back in December while in Philadelphia. The actor was stationed in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which is the same setting for the iconic scene in his original Rocky movie.

“It was fantastic working with @chrisrock,” Stallone tweeted on December 17 after filming wrapped up. “We got along great. Admire his wit… @Facebook did a great job producing, and it is going to be amazingly entertaining at #SuperBowlLIV.”

