Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/26/2020

The Frog performed for the second time this season on The Masked Singer season 3 episode 5, which aired on Wednesday, February 26. Before his performance, the Frog’s clue package offered new hints about the person singing behind the mask.

Who is the Frog? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity as of episode 5 of The Masked Singer.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some of the major episode 4 clues for the Frog were a spilled paper bag of “leftovers,” lightning, a poster for the “1996 games,” 106 dollars, and a black and white newspaper said that the “tadpole” came from a “small pond.” The Frog teased “Newsflash: my metamorphosis has been anything but typical.”

After his performance of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, the Frog told host Nick Cannon that behind the mask “I feel free, baby. I came here to win it all, baby. That’s what I came to do. Win it all.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Top Guesses

During episode 4, the judges guessed that the Frog could be Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, or Ray J.

On Twitter, the most popular guess from fans of the show is that the Frog is American rapped Bow Wow. Some clues that support their theory are the $106 (for “106 and Park”) and the 1996 Olympics (which were held in Atlanta). Another guess, because of the Olympics references, was Usain Bolt.

