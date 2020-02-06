F.X. Feeney Dead: Celebrated Movie Critic Dies at 66

F.X. Feeney, the former movie critic with LA Weekly and author of books on Roman Polansky, Orson Welles and Michael Mann, has died at the age of 66. Feeney sadly passed away on February 5. His cause of death was not made public.

Feeny’s sad passing was confirmed in a tweet from his fellow critic, The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis, who tweeted, “F.X. Feeney, film critic and scholar, has died. I had the great privilege of working with him at the LA Weekly, where he was a regular contributor. He was a lovely, generous, gentle and kind soul with a remarkable depth of knowledge on many topics. It was an honor to know him.”

Dargis followed that up with another message that paid tribute to Feeney’s generosity. Dargis noted however that his generosity “drove [her] a bit nuts” as she was his editor. Dargis added, “He could see the good – the potential – in everything. He didn’t always see the movie that was on the screen; he saw the movie that was trying to be on the screen.”

