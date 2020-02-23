Geoffrey Paschel’s Baby Son Died After Suffering a Seizure

Geoffrey Paschel, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, suffered the tragic loss of his youngest son Kazhem in March of 2018. Paschel briefly discusses the heartbreaking death during tonight’s Season 4 premiere of Before the 90 Days; the reality star tells TLC producers that Kazhem, who was just over a year old when he passed, suffered a seizure at home and within a few short days, was taken off life support.

“The last few years have been rough for Geoffrey,” Paschel’s TLC bio reads. “Shortly after his second marriage ended in divorce, he suffered the tragic loss of his son. But life started to look up when he met Varya on an international dating site. Despite their cultural differences, they quickly bonded over their shared love of adventure. Now, Geoffrey has a trip to Russia on the horizon and is considering proposing to Varya, but he must first prove to her family and friends that he’s the right man for her.”

Here’s what we know about Paschel’s son Kazhem ahead of tonight’s premiere: (Warning: some spoilers from the Season 4 premiere of Before the 90 Days ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Kazhem Died in Paschel’s Arms After Suffering a Seizure

During tonight’s premiere episode, Paschel tells his two oldest children that he might ask Varya to marry him, if things go well during his trip to Russia. His sons, Dakota and Paxton, tell Paschel that they don’t want to see him hurt, adding, “It has been a little hard the last few years, obviously with Kazhem and stuff. So don’t try to fulfill that kind of stuff with jumping into something.”

The scene then cuts over to Paschel, who is talking to the TLC producers during a confessional. He explains that he lost his youngest son Kazhem a few years ago, after the infant suffered a seizure. “I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life, but by far the absolute worst is what happened to Kazhem,” Paschel tells the cameras. “I actually had two kids with my recent ex. Cayvan had a younger brother named Kazhem. In March of last year, my son Kazhem actually passed away.”

Paschel tearfully continued the emotional story, adding, “He was a year and a month old … he was at the house and he had a seizure. While in the hospital, they put him in a coma. Several days later they had him on life support and I held him as they pulled the plug.” He pauses, wiping his eyes, and notes, “Losing a child is the absolute worst thing that could ever happen to you. There’s going to be a hole in my heart for the rest of my life, but I know that Kazhem’s all around me, and that gives me peace in my heart to know that.”

Paschel Posted a Video on YouTube Offering Support to Other Grieving Parents

Paschel occasionally posts about Kazhem on social media. On the anniversary of his birthday, the reality star wrote a heartfelt tribute to his son on Instagram, expressing how much he missed his baby boy, and how often he thinks of the life his son could have had.

“Today, February 3rd, marks the day that our little boy would be 3 years old,” he captioned the photo posted above. “He was an absolute jewel and wish beyond every measure that he was still here to be able to enjoy it. There is not a moment that goes by whereas he is not encompassing my every thought. I know whatever form he is in, he’ll always be by my side. I only wish I could have shared his presence with the world beyond his mere 13 months. Please, just take a moment and just think about a special person you’ve lost and spread his/her energy. I know they are still out there in some form missing us as much as we miss them…”

He also shared a video on YouTube while visiting his son’s grave; in the video, he offered support to other parents who have suffered the loss of a child. “Hi. My name is Geoffrey Paschel and I’m here to talk with you about how to get over a loved one — specifically a child when he or she dies,” Geoffrey begins the clip. “The easy answer is: you don’t — you never do. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in my life, and you’re never ready for it.” You can check out the full video above.

